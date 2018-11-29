Global Cloud Security Market to reach a market size of $13.1 billion by 2022 KBV Research

According to a new report Global Cloud Security Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Cloud Security is expected to attain a market size of $13.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. North America is a dominant region due to growing adoption of cloud services in several industries in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Cloud computing security holds the necessary policies, plans and implementation controls to protect and safeguard infrastructure, application, and data and also adhere to compliances associated to the cloud. Cloud being an internet platform, resources stand shared; therefore, associated components such as identity management, access control, data protection and privacy fall into the scope of cloud security. Security controls of the cloud environment are addressed within the framework, to ensure integrity and continuity of business at various levels including the infrastructure, platform, software and application levels. The global cloud security market is segmented into types, end users, verticals, deployment, and geography. Based on end users, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises segment is a dominant segment, due to rapid adoption of cloud services and cloud security services. Small & medium enterprises on the other hand would windiness significant rise in rate of adoption; therefore, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Cloud security has its applications in various such as BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, government agencies, healthcare, and others. The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Cloud Security have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc. and Sophos Plc. Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-cloud-security-market/

Research Scope

Global Cloud Security Market By Type

• Cloud Identity & Access Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Email & Web Security

• Cloud Database Security

• Cloud Encryption

• Network Security

• Others

Global Cloud Security Market By Deployment Mode

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Global Cloud Security Market By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Security Market By Deployment Type

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Global Cloud Security Market By Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Telecom & IT

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Others

Global Cloud Security Market By Geography

• North America Cloud Security Market

o U.S. Cloud Security Market

o Canada Cloud Security Market

o Mexico Cloud Security Market

o Rest of North America Cloud Security Market

• Europe Cloud Security Market

o Germany Cloud Security Market

o U.K. Cloud Security Market

o France Cloud Security Market

o Russia Cloud Security Market

o Spain Cloud Security Market

o Italy Cloud Security Market

o Rest of EuropeCloud Security Market

• Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market

o China Cloud Security Market

o Japan Cloud Security Market

o India Cloud Security Market

o South Korea Cloud Security Market

o Singapore Cloud Security Market

o Malaysia Cloud Security Market

o Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market

• LAMEA Cloud Security Market

o Brazil Cloud Security Market

o Argentina Cloud Security Market

o UAE Cloud Security Market

o Saudi Arabia Cloud Security Market

o South Africa Cloud Security Market

o Nigeria Cloud Security Market

o Rest of LAMEA Cloud Security Market

Companies Profiled

• IBM Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• HP Enterprise Company

• FireEye, Inc.

• Sophos Plc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

• Exhaustive coverage of Global Cloud Security Market

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Unique Market Research & Analytics Tool to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

• Subscription based model available

• Free of cost quarterly updates

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Cloud Security Market (2016-2022)

Europe Cloud Security Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Cloud Security Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Cloud Security Market (2016-2022)