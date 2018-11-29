Functional Apparel Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

Global Functional Apparel Market: Overview

This report on the global functional apparel market provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers drivers which are ought to drive the functional apparel market. It also covers opportunities for the growth analysis of functional apparel market and restraints which show growth challenges in the market.

Rising demand for high-performance, application-specific apparels and footwear along with increase in the sports activities are the major factors contributing towards the growth of the market. Over the past two decades, there has been a substantial rise in interest as well as participation of people in sports and fitness related activities worldwide.

Moreover, growing inclination of people toward individual fitness encourages them to get involved in gym or personal training activities in order to remain healthy and active in daily life. The prominent regional trends covered in the scope of the study is expected to influence the global functional apparel market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn) across different geographies.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Market Segmentation

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of type which includes sportswear, footwear, innerwear, socks and outdoor apparel. Geographically, the report classifies the global Functional Apparel Market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation and also includes analysis of countries such as U.S., Canada, EU5, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report includes Y-o-Y growth comparison analysis, basis point share analysis and absolute opportunity in the market, market attractiveness and prominent trends globally. Furthermore, report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players categorized in sportswear, footwear, socks, innerwear and outdoor apparel in the global functional apparel market based on their 2016 revenues and profiling of major players. Major players and premium/performance brands are profiled in the functional apparel market. Furthermore, major players and premium/performance brand profiled contains company overview, financial information, SWOT analysis, business strategy and product portfolio such as product claims, key brands and price range.

Key players profiled in the global functional apparel market are categorized as the market players and premium/performance brands playing major role in five categories which are sportswear, outdoor apparel, socks, innerwear and footwear. Further, market players considered in functional apparel market are Addidas, Nike Inc., Columbia, Under Armour Inc., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., New Balance Inc., Puma, Patagonia, Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Asics Corporaton, Wacoal, Victoria Secret, Pink (L Brands), Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, True & Co.(PVH Corporation), Hanesbrand Inc., Jockey International, Hugo boss, Russell Brands, LLC. and Umbro. Further, premium/performance brand are Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH, Merrell, Montane, RHONE, VF Corporation, Geox, Berghaus Limited (Pentland Brands Limited), RY International, Polar Stuff, Red Wing Shoe Company, Playboy Enterprises, Triumph International, Thai Sock Co., Ltd., Mountain Equipment, PENFIELD, THORLO, Inc., 2(x)ist, Inc., Admiral Sportswear Ltd., Wilson Sporting Goods, Bata Corporation, Brooks Sports, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway), Clarus Corporation (Black Diamond Equipment), Fenix Outdoor International AG, Cole and Parker Co., Kappa, etnies, Fila, Inc., French Connection, Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway) and Gainup Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

