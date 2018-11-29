ASTPP Launched Crowdfunding Campaign

ASTPP is a one of the best open source solution and the top notch VoIP billing solution. This system has been in existence for many years and has been helping hundreds of VoIP billing companies to automate their billing operations. This system has been maintained by an Indian company, namely, iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. since 2013.

This company adopted this open source VoIP billing solution in 2013 and since then they have been working on this solution to assure it meets the ongoing requirements of all different companies and it is scalable enough to meet the demand of increased business. The company has funded this open source solution since 2013. However, recently the company aka official maintainers of the ASTPP: Open Source VoIP Billing Solution has launched the crowdfunding campaign to collect the funds. As per the shared details, the collected funds will be used by the ASTPP maintainers to perform various activities which are required to keep this solution up to date. Moreover, the maintainers of the company perform required actions to match the pace with the technological advancements and rapidly changing business needs. The spokesperson of the ASTPP shared the list of activities performed by the official maintainer company of the ASTPP. These activities are listed below:

• Performing research to identify the new technologies and functionalities which can make a positive difference for the ASTPP

• Identifying the existing features that need to be upgraded

• Identifying the new features that need to be developed

• Assigning priority to the features that need further development

• Performing the development for the new features

• Performing the customization and Upgradation in the existing functions of the ASTPP

• Actively managing the open source community

• And more

As per the shared details to perform above mentioned activities to keep the development process on and launching new advanced versions of this open source VoIP billing software the official maintainers of the company needs to invest on various things, including, but not limited to:

• Hardware

• Servers

• Internet

• Other infrastructure to support development and testing activities

• Manual resources to perform following activities

o Development

o Accounting

o Community support

o Accounting

o Legal activities and more

• Office infrastructure

• Adhering law and compliances

From 2013 to till date, the official maintainer company of the ASTPP was taking care of all these expenses. However, as per the shared details, it is being difficult for them to increasing expenses and that’s the reason they have asked the community members and other philanthropic professionals to extend hands of help by donating as much as possible. The collected funds will be used to support all different expenses required to support various operations. Also, if enough funds are collected, then the maintainers of the company are willing to speed up development and launch frequent builds of the solution.

The crowdfunding campaign will be available for two months. The more details about this crowdfunding solution is available here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/astpp-open-source-voip-billing-solution