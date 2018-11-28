Technological Growth and Development of Storm Water Cleaning Services Market – Global Overview

Storm Water Cleaning Services Market: Introduction:

Storm water runoff occurs when snow melts and rain flows over an impervious surface or land, and does not percolate into the ground. Further, the rate of flow increases as the runoff flows over the land due to oil, debris, chemicals, and the collection of other pollutants. Storm water cleaning services are done for the maintenance of catch basins, drill holes, drywells, oil/water separators, and sedimentation manholes, among other storm water controls, to prevent pollutants from entering a surface. These pollutants have the ability to directly contaminate drinking water, which is why, periodic removal or cleaning of hydrocarbons, garbage, oil, and sediment is so critical. Service providers of storm water cleaning help in visual inspections of the site, check blockage pipes, replacing and removing exhausted filters, cleaning of sediment, and debris removal from storm drains.

The storm water cleaning services management programs offered by various service providers help in protecting the fish habitat, improving water quality, and managing drainage by establishing construction and design standards. Moreover, other storm water cleaning services such as mapping, locating, filter cleaning, video inspection & monitoring, cleaning pipes, oil-water separator cleaning, and others are further offered by the providers of storm water cleaning services.

Root cutting of pipelines, removal of large debris, excavating sewer and water main breaks are some of the types of storm water cleaning services which help in reducing safety risks, environmental risks, and the costs associated with back filing excavations.

Storm Water Cleaning Services Market: Dynamics:

Different patterns of urban areas lead to interrupted hydrological cycles, inhibited filtration, and peak and higher surface runoff volume flow, primarily due to higher share of impermeable surfaces such as parking spaces, roads, sidewalks, and others. These peak flows cause storm water to reach sewage systems quickly in large volumes, and require storm water cleaning services in a periodic manner. Furthermore, the insufficient capacity of the combined sewage systems collecting sewage and storm water for handling excess water, thus causing pollution, is further estimated to drive the demand for the storm water cleaning services market during the forecast period. Growing urbanization, increasing investments by governments across developed nations to resolve these issues, and environmental concerns with natural source conservation programs are further expected to drive the global market for storm water cleaning services over the forecast period.

However, inefficient command and control regulations owing to difficulty in customizing and differences at plot level and relatively more expensive to monitor are expected to hamper the growth of the global storm water cleaning services market during the forecast period.

Storm Water Cleaning Services Market: Segmentation:

The global storm water cleaning services market is segmented on the basis of service type and application.

On the basis of service type, the global storm water cleaning services market is segmented into:

Root Cutting

Hydro-excavation

Vacuum Loading

Water jetting

Others

On the basis of application, the global storm water cleaning services market is segmented into:

Residential Storm Water Cleaning Services

Commercial Storm Water Cleaning Services

Industrial Storm Water Cleaning Services

Storm Water Cleaning Services Market: Region-wise Outlook:

North America is estimated to witness relatively steady growth in the global storm water cleaning services market, owing to stringent government regulations, increasing spending, and growing awareness among end users for these resources. Furthermore, Europe is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period in the global storm water cleaning services market, due to increase in urbanization, presence of global companies, and ever growing awareness. Asia Pacific, with increasing construction and urbanization, is further estimated to register substantial growth in the storm water cleaning services market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing services and maintenance for storm cleaning across Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to further fuel the global storm water cleaning services market.

Storm Water Cleaning Services Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants involved in the global storm water cleaning services market are:

STORM WATER SERVICES

Stormwater Maintenance, LLC (SWM)

Northwest Stormwater Management, LLC

SWIMS

DBi Services

SR&R Environmental, Inc.

Hydro International

Ecosol Pty Ltd

Clean Water Services

RIVER CITY ENVIRONMENTAL, Inc.

John’s Sewer & Drain Cleaning