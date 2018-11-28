PPR Pipes Market Philippines, Company Profiles Major Players Plastic Pipes Philippines, Philippines PVC Pipes Borewell Application : Ken Research

The report titled, “Philippines Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022- By UPVC, CPVC, PE, PPR and Other Plastic Pipes; By End User Application (Irrigation, Sewerage, Electrical/ Communication Conduit, Potable Water and Fuel Gas and Others)”, by Ken Research believes that a large number of companies will start entering the market in both organized and unorganized sectors, and they will contribute to the rising production capacity of Plastic pipes and fittings to meet the increase in demand. The projects that have been undertaken to improve the sewage and drainage conditions and potable water management system of the country are expected to contribute to the rise in demand for Plastic pipes and fittings in the Philippines.

Increase in Investment by Government: Projects like Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project, Lower Agno River Irrigation Project System, and Philippine Rural Development Project involve heavy investment by Government and are expected to significantly contribute to the rise in demand for Plastic pipes and fittings in the Philippines.

Improvement in Irrigation Systems: The Government has increased its attention on improving irrigation systems of agricultural lands throughout the country. Since these systems mainly use Plastic pipes and fittings, demand for Plastic pipes is expected to grow in the forecasted years.

Increase in Investment in Residential Sector: There will be an increase in public and private investment in the residential sector, catapulted by an ever increasing urban population and rising disposable income. The only concern is the rising interest rates and inflation in the country that can halt the growth somewhat.

With demand expected to shoot up in the coming years, manufacturers would look to increase their production capacity to increase the supply in order to cater to the rise in demand. Additionally, as a larger number of companies started entering the market in both organized and unorganized sectors, they will contribute to the rising production capacity of Plastic pipes and fittings.

Recently, President Duerte launched P8 trillion “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure plan which will generate significant volumes of construction activities by the year 2022. The program is comprised of 75 flagship projects – 6 airports, 9 railways, 3 bus rapid transits, 32 roads and bridges, 4 seaports that will significantly increase the demand for plastic pipes and fittings for construction and manufacturing purposes in Philippines. The construction industry of Philippines is expected to grow from USD 34 billion in 2016 to USD 54.3 billion by the year 2022.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

• UPVC

• PE

• CPVC

• PPR

By Quality of Pipe

• Low

• Medium

• High

By Type of End User Application

• Industrial and Irrigation

• Sewerage and Drainage Systems

• Electrical and Communication Wire Conduit

• Potable Water Application

• Fuel Gas Line and Others

Major Companies Covered:

• Neltex Development Co Inc

• Moldex Products Inc

• Atlanta Industries Inc

• Emerald Vinyl Corporation

• Crown Asia Chemicals Corporation

• Alasco Vinyl Corporation

• GF Piping Systems

• Apex Plastic Piping Supply and Service Inc

• Tanay Industries Corporation

