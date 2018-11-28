GreyOrange’s Automated Warehouse Robots are programmed for effectuating warehouse streamlining

Pioneering their research on warehouse automation, GreyOrange leads the domain with their Automated Warehouse Robots.

For any industrial survival, scaling up of the production process is of the prime importance. None of the industry claiming themselves as the leaders of their respective domain can survive the highly stiff market competition unless their warehouse is automated. Automation of the warehouse becomes essential as it is impossible for the manually operated warehouses to accomplish every market requirement.

Satisfying customer’s and in turn market’s demand is crucial as customers are the return of investment for the supply chain industries. No industry can stand quietly on their toe if they intend to have a win-win situation. This rising need for a complete warehouse solution gave rise to several big and small supply chain automation service providers like GreyOrange.

Clinching in every aspect of market research, GreyOrange, one of the leading warehouse automation service entity stepped in with their unique goods-to-person technology. Automated Warehouse Robots and Parcel Sorters of GreyOrange are built upon this goods-to-person technology. Introduction of these two preliminary products in the warehouses is the first step leading towards warehouse automation.

A centrally installed warehouse execution software is the pioneering body to govern the efficiency of autonomous warehouse robots and warehouse sorting system. With the assistance of Grey Orange’s robotic warehouse automation, their client industries are leading in the market competition from the front.

Automated Warehouse Robots from GreyOrange are driven by artificial intelligence. The inbuilt high-quality sensors effectuate the warehouse workers from time-to-time product scanning. Whatever details the scanner scans, the same is transferred electronically to the warehouse execution software. Warehouse execution software is installed in the central location of the warehouse from where it directs and co-ordinates the functioning of the entire warehouse.

GreyOrange has a proficient team of warehouse engineers who are dedicated to rendering service excellence to their clients. The process of warehouse automation from GreyOrange involves a rigorous research work of their market analysers. It is due to this reason that Grey Orange wants only the best of their Parcel Sorters and Automated Warehouse Robots to reach their customers.

Assuring the quality of raw materials ahead of their introduction in the product blending process and finally before the shipment process of the finished product is what reflects their loyalty. GreyOrange team believes that this stringent quality analysis imparts a sense of trust for their clients and excites them to be on their toes to render service excellence.

In addition to the warehouse automation robots, thee Parcel Sorters to are effectuated with the goods-to-person technology. GreyOrange introduces the Parcel Sorters of different payloads as per their client requirements. Availability of sortation systems of different payloads, GreyOrange ensures that all their client warehouses have the perfect sorting system following their warehouse demand.

Connecting with GreyOrange is one of the smartest decisions of the supply chain automation industries. Warehouse autonomous robots and sortation system are made cost affordable by GreyOrange to remain loyal to their customers.

Reach GreyOrange for knowing about their other warehouse automation products in details.

