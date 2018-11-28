Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Analysis 2018-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market 2018

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Active Purge Pump Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Report: Information by Material (Metal, Non-Metal), Components (DC Motor, Sensors, Actuator), Manufacturing Process (Cutting, Vacuum Forming, Injection Molding), Sales Channel, Vehicle Type – Forecast till 2023

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global automotive active purge pump market are Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Continental AG (Germany).

Market Synopsis

The automotive active purge pump market is presumed to register 11 % CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). An active purge pump can be referred to as an electromechanical device which is used to minimize the hydrocarbon evaporative emissions from the vehicle. It uses a vapor canister, motor, and valve assembly to offer pressurized air to the engine. An automotive active purge pump actuates the flow of fuel vapors from an evaporative emission canister and control of purge flow.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, the global market for automotive active purge pump is likely to stimulate in the coming years. The rapid increase in the sales of passenger cars, strict environmental mandates, and growing demand to minimize hydrocarbon emissions are further triggering the demand for automotive active purge pump across the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for automotive active pump is presumed to create new opportunities for new entrants in the market owing to low investment for active purge manufacturing unit. Apart from extracting hydrocarbon emission from the canister, an automotive active purge pump market offer benefits such as monitoring of onboard diagnosis for hydrocarbon evaporative leak detection, detection of hose off for emissions acquiescence, and pressure sensing. This is another factor likely to drive the market during the review period.

On the flip side, growing demand for battery-operated electric vehicles coupled with high cost of active purge pumps is some of the major factors presumed to impede the market growth in the coming years.

Get Sample Report of Automotive Active Purge Pump Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6258

Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Market: Segmental Analysis

By mode of material, the global automotive active purge pump market has been segmented into metal and non-metal. Among these, the non-material material type is considered to hold a prominent share in the global market the growth is attributed to the ease of availability and cost-effectiveness of non-metals across the globe.

By mode of components, the global automotive active purge pump market has been segmented into DC motor, sensors, actuator, and valves. Among these, the DC motor segment is presumed to dominate the global market in terms of revenue. The DC motor is an important component of the automotive active purge pump. It helps to convert direct current electrical energy into mechanical energy and possess excellent controllability and high efficiency.

By mode of vehicle type, the global automotive active purge pump market has been segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Among these, the passenger vehicle is presumed to hold a prominent share due to the increasing demand for passenger cars across the world.

By mode of sales channel, the global automotive active purge pump market has been segmented into aftermarket and OEM. Among these, the aftermarket channel is anticipated to expand at a significant rate owing to the growing awareness about emission and frequent replacement of electronic components like ECUs and sensors.

By mode of manufacturing process, the global automotive active purge pump market has been segmented into vacuum forming, cutting, and injection molding. Among these, the vacuum forming segment is presumed to expand at a significant rate due to the growing number of plastic components in the automotive industry. It also offers advantages such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and rapid pace of production.

Regional Insights

Geographically, Europe is presumed to dominate the global automotive active purge pump market during the review period. The growth is attributed to the development of advanced technology to control emission coupled with the availability of automotive parts. Moreover, increasing sales of vehicles in the European region along with growing awareness associated with the environment safety is considered to boost the market in this region. Europe is also home to several major auto manufacturers who are developing products to offer superior performance. This is further presumed to drive the market in the coming years.

Get More Information of Automotive Active Purge Pump Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/automotive-active-purge-pump-market

…….Continued

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com