Wireless Microphone Market Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2023

Market Highlights:

The global wireless microphone market is set to capture a CAGR of 8.44% and attain USD 3.63 Bn over the forecast period 2017-2023. A wireless microphone is one that does not require any physical cable to connect itself with any sound recording or amplifying equipment, and they facilitate greater freedom of movement. They are widely used in television broadcasting, public speaking, podcasting, performing arts and entertainment industry. Use of wireless microphones offers a wide range of advantages such as less noise interference, low voice distortion, increased opportunity for encryption, and enhanced reliability of signal transmission. Wireless microphones reduce the cost of cables and eliminate the hassles associated with cables. The factors contributing to the growth of the market include growing adoption of technology, growing consumer electronics market, reduction of trip hazards during the performance.

The booming entertainment industry is the primary driver of the wireless microphone market as wireless microphones find intensive use in media and sports event. Increasing demand from motion pictures, television programs, commercials, recording, broadcasting further propel the market. Wireless microphones are finding their application in corporate usage, entertainment, education, hospitality, events, military/defense and other industry verticals owing to their price affordability. Developments in the wireless microphone technology, various innovations in audio technology, unique variations offered by different companies are further fuelling the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market might be hindered by factors such as falling profit margins and fragmentation of the market, high operating costs due to an extensive inventory and technological obsolescence, regulatory restrictions on the frequency band and possible interference from FM systems, microwave, and other devices.

Major Key Players

Shure Incorporated (U.S.),

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Sony Electronics, Inc. (U.S.),

Audio-Technica Corporation (Japan),

Yamaha Corporation (Japan),

LEWITT GmbH (Austria),

Samson Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Rode Microphones (Australia),

AKG Acoustics (Austria),

Blue Microphones (U.S.)

inMusic Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada and Mexico among others. This is due to the presence of some leading industry participants such as Shure Incorporated (U.S.), Sony Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Samson Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Blue Microphones (U.S.) and inMusic Brands, Inc. (U.S.). However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

Regional Analysis

North America region hold the largest share of the total wireless microphone market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading wireless microphone providers in the region. Shure Incorporated, Sony Electronics, Inc., Samson Technologies Inc., Blue Microphones and inMusic Brands, Inc. are some well-known leading industry participants located in North America. Recently, in October 2017, TechNexus Venture Collaborative and audio industry leader Shure Incorporated announced the partnership ship that are building the future of technology in audio. This partnership will continue the focus on product innovation. The U.S. is the largest market for media and entertainment (M&E) industry globally. It is due to the increasing demand from motion pictures, television programs and commercials along with streaming content, music and audio recordings, broadcasting etc. Adoption of digital technologies have revolutionized the music industry in U.S. U.S. is the largest global music market due to the growing music concerts and music touring.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing demand of wireless microphone from China and India is booming entertainment industry, IT industry and incidence public events. As it is emerging region, the demand of consumer electronics is increasing. This is expected to grow the Asia Pacific wireless microphone market at fast pace in coming years.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Wireless Microphone into technology, product type, application and region.

By Technology

Wi-Fi Band

4 GHz

6 GHz

5 GHz

Radio Frequency Channel

Single Channel

Dual Channel

Multi-Channel

Radio Frequency Band

540 MHz – 680 MHz

721 MHz – 750 MHz

823 MHz – 865 MHz

By Product type

Handheld

Headwom

Clipper

Other

By Applications

Corporate Usage

Entertainment

Education

Hospitality

Events

Military/Defense

Others

Intended Audience

Telecommunication companies

Training center

Schools

Manufacturers

Electronic components providers

Corporate

Television

