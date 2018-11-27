Visualize Dinosaurs With Augmented Reality Technology!

Art organizers are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user’s environment in real time. Museums and zoos are now using augmented reality as a tool to educate and entertain the audience by creating a visual tour guide and displaying 3D content in a real world camera views. For instance, Cleveland Museum of Art is using augmented reality technology to let users interact and access the most current and comprehensive information about every piece of artwork in the museum. In Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, the team used AR technology to bring a collection of architectural and sculptural remains to life.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL ARTS MARKET TO GROW TO $500+ BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the arts market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share. This can be attributed to high disposable income and a large population that seeks entertainment through live performances and concerts.

According to The Business Research Company's Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Independent formats are offering new platforms for new talent to promote their music. Since music recording companies are often averse to taking risks with new talent, artists are making use of social media and music streaming platforms and are taking charge of their own personal marketing and distribution. Collaborations between arts organizations and businesses are extending the reach of participants. Arts organizations are partnering with military and veterans organizations, urban equity programs and businesses and are helping to promote their services and artists.

Smithsonian Institution was the largest player in the arts market in 2017, with revenues of $1.5 billion for the financial year 2016. Smithsonian Institution aims at educating more people with the use of technology. For example, the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) is using teleconferencing technology to deliver lectures to students of Department of Defense’s international school. Smithsonian Institution is also using web based portals such as the consortium for the Barcode of life, the Ocean Portal the encyclopaedia of life and others to raise awareness and provide information.

The arts industry includes establishments that operate facilities or provide services for cultural, entertainment and recreational interests such as producing live performances or events, and preserving and exhibiting objects of historical interests of patrons. Arts market in the report is segmented into independent artists and performing art companies, sports and arts promoters and museums, historical sites, zoos, and park.

