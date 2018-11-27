Grouting Materials Market : Value Chain Analysis And Forecast 2025

Flowable plastic material that exhibits negligible shrinkage to fill the voids or gaps completely, and remains stable without delamination, cracking, or crumbling is termed as grouting material. Grout is utilized to fill the space or gap between the adjacent tiles and to support joints. It could be water resistant and visible. Grout is a mixture of sand, cement, and water. Manufacturers of grouting materials are striving to produce affordable grouting materials through emerging technologies.

Grouting materials can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the grouting materials market can be divided into cement grout, clay grout, chemical grout, and jet injection grout. Cement grout is a type of grouting material that consists of hydraulic cement that readily reacts with water to form a compact product. Clay grout is a type of grouting material that uses bentonite clay for suspension of finely ground clay in water. Chemical grout uses formulations to react with water to form a gel.. Jet injection grout uses high pressure jets that radiate in voids for repairing of cracks, strengthening of damaged concrete, and filling gaps.

End-users of grouting materials are used in concreting and strengthening of dams. Grouting materials are used in sealing floor tiles used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These materials are also employed in water conservation to restrict the spillage of water. Grouting materials are also used in the mining industry. Grouting could also be done for the purpose of hydraulic fracturing in upstream activities of exploration and production in the oil & gas industry.

Grouting materials are water resistant and effective against molding on damp surfaces. They are also cost effective and readily available. Grouting materials possess consistent color without shading or efflorescence. Grouting materials cure quickly, thereby developing high strength in less time. These materials can resist shrinking, cracking, powdering, and wear & tear. Drilling beneath the earth’s surface and filling the void or gaps is carried out effectively with the help of jet grouting. These are some of the drivers of the grouting materials market.

Grouting materials are not ideal for installation when the surface temperature is lower than 50°F (10°C) or higher than 100°F (38°C). Grouting materials could succumb to reaction when it reacts with chemicals in salt-based pool filtration system. Grouting materials are ineffective in unsupported slopes. Thus, new innovations and advancement in technologies are emerging in order to reduce production cost of grouting materials and improve its efficiency.