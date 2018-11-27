Global Power Supply Market Research By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 | TechSci Research

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Power Supply Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Power Supply Market in terms of revenue.

Global Power Supply Market is projected to cross USD 33.0 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for home and building automation, emerging telecommunications sector, increasing demand for energy efficient devices are the key factors driving the growth of this market. In terms of output power, the power supply market is categorized into low, medium and high. Owing to the rising adoption of low output power in the consumer electronics applications and telecommunication, the low output power category is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the Asia-Pacific market for power supply is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The region is also expected to hold the highest share in the global power supply market. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is majorly attributable to the strong demand for consumer electronics, including portable healthcare electronics. Also, the rising automation and digitization in different sectors is generating the demand for power supplies is driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the major players in the global power supply market are Delta Electronics Inc., XP Power, General Electric Company and others.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for Global Power Supply Market study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration solution providers across the globe.

