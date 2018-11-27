Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market By Country, Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market By Application: Ken Research

In the recent trend, the industry of energy and utilities is growing more significantly with the advanced developments in the technology. Whereas, the process of managed pressure drilling is effectively used to control the bottom hole pressure, formation fracture pressure and pore pressure in the well. The managed pressure drilling overpowers drilling problems by maintaining surface pressure that precludes the flow of formation fluids into the wellbore while keeping pressure well below the fracture instigation pressure. The technology helps in defining the downhole pressure and accomplishes the annular pressure accordingly. Managed pressure drilling system can automatically detect influxes and losses in real time. Moreover, the key players of this market around the globe doing effective development in the technology, tools and applications of this for gaining the huge market share around the globe which will further lead the market growth in the coming years.

Growing deep water and ultra-deep-water exploration and drilling operations and increasing the technical improvements for drilling high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) wells are the major key drivers of this market for leading the market growth more significantly. Despite all this, the market has one major restraints which hinder the growth of this market includes high process complexity and lack of skilled labor.

According to the report analysis, ‘Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market Research Report – Forecast till 2023’ states that some of the major key players which are functioning in this market across the globe for dominating the huge market share by using the opportunities such as growing shale production includes Air Drilling Associates, Inc, Ensign Energy Services, Enhanced Drilling Services, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Inc, Weatherford International, National Oilwell Varco, Nabors Industries Ltd, Oilserv, AFGlobal and Beyond Energy. Moreover, on the basis of technology, the market of managed pressure drilling is segmented across the globe which involves constant bottom hole pressure, mud cap drilling, dual gradient drilling and return flow control drilling. Not only has this, the market of this is divided by tools and applications also where tools includes rotating control devices, non-return valves and choke manifold systems while the applications involves onshore and offshore.

The market of this with the category of technology likewise the constant bottom hole pressure accounted the market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant in the forecasted period as this method of constant bottom hole pressure is very much prominent in the drilling well almost all. Whereas, the category of tools such as rotating control devices dominated the market in 2017 and is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the forecasted period as these rotating devices are widely used for pressure management.

On the basis of geography, the market of this is spread across the globe more significantly which includes major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America and rest of the world. It is expected that in the near future, the global market of the managed pressure drilling will grow more significantly over the decades with the more development in the applications and tools of this.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/oil/global-managed-pressure-drilling/168696-103.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249