Asthma Spacers Market Global Industry Insights, Trends, And Forecast, 2017-2025

Asthma Spacers that are also referred as volume spacers are devices made of plastics that can be used by people suffering from asthma or shortness of breath. Asthma spacers can be utilized to deliver drugs primarily on lungs, which further aids the normal breathing of asthma patients. Asthma spacers can be used by patients of any age group as they are available in different size and shapes.

Market Dynamics:

Asthma Spacers market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period, owing to rising number of asthma patients globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma is the most common non-communicable disease and around 235 million people are suffering from asthma worldwide. Rising healthcare expenditure of people across the globe, coupled with escalation in demand for advanced medical devices in order to address breathing problems such as asthma and emerging requirement to reduce medication (due to the side-effects of some medications) number of patients suffering from asthma are driving the growth of asthma spacers market. According to Ministry of Health New Zealand, 50% more medicines reaches to breathing tubes (airways), if spacers are used along with inhalers for the intake of asthma drugs. Furthermore, reusable and cost-effective nature of asthma spacers will boost their growth in the upcoming years. However, compatibility limitation of spacers with some asthma metered-dose inhalers (MDI) medication can restrain the growth of asthma spacers market.

By Product Type:

Aerochamber spacers are expected to hold the major revenue share over the forecast period due to their higher efficiency in delivering asthma medication more precisely. Higher adaptation of aerochamber spacers by asthma patients due to ease of use and their higher presence in the market is aiding the growth of this segment. Advancements made in Aerochamber spacers to make them more effective for asthma management is expected to boost the growth of Aerochamber spacers. For instance, ‘AeroChamber Plus Z Stat’ designed by Monagahan Medical is equipped with valve-baffle design that escalates aerosol suspension that help in the optimization of respirable drug dose.

By Distribution Channel:

Medical and pharmacy stores are expected to account for a major revenue share over the forecast period due to the availability of some asthma spacers only on prescription. Furthermore, increasing over-the-counter sales of medical devices due to availability of devices in different shapes and size will further escalate the growth of asthma spacers market through medical stores. Online segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment due to presence of a range of asthma spacers, produced and distributed by various companies. Discounts offered by e-commerce sites and availability of budget-friendly products on online stores will contribute in the growth of the segment.

Regional Insight:

North America is expected to dominate the asthma spacers market due to rising number of patients suffering from asthma in the region, which in return is generating the demand for more asthma spacers. According to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 26 million Americans suffer from asthma. Availability of advanced medical facilities and improved healthcare infrastructure are some of the reasons that will contribute to the growth of asthma spacers market in North America. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure of Americans, coupled with presence of prominent market players in the region such as Merck & Co. are expected to boost the asthma spacers market in the region. Europe is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to presence of prominent market players such as Fisons Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and others in the region. Rising governmental support in improving the healthcare system of Europe is further anticipated to boost the growth of asthma spacers market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players operating in Asthma spacers market include Merck & Co., Cipla, Pari Gmbh, TEVA Pharmaceuticals, Clement Clarke, Fisons, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lupin, and Trudell Medical International. Major market players are focusing on development and launch of advanced asthma spacers that can address the rising incidences of asthma with higher efficiency. For instance, in November 2017, Trudell Medical UK launched AeroChamber Plus Flow-Vu-Anti-Static VHC spacer that is more effective than non-anti-static holding chambers. The asthma spacer can be purchased only on prescription.

