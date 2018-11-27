AIIMS MBBS 2019 – New Registration Process and Important Dates

The registration process for MBBS at AIIMS, one of the most sought-after MBBS course in India, is about to begin on November 30th, 2018. This year the registration process has been divided into two stages – Basic Registration and Final Registration. The Basic Registration which will start on 30th November while the Final Registration will start on 21st February 2019. Perhaps, the move is aimed to avoid possibility of last-minute rush. Most of the information from the students will be taken in the Basic Registration with minimal information to be provided during the Final registration.

After the students are done with Basic registration, they will be able to check whether the registration is accepted or not. The students whose registrations are not accepted can make the required corrections during the specified period after which the final status can be checked. After the basic registration is accepted, the students must generate a code for payment of the application fees. In the Final registration, the students who have generated the code shall go ahead to make the payment and choose the exam city. More details about the exam, eligibility and registration process can be checked in the official AIIMS exams website – www.aiimsexams.org

Important Dates

Basic Registration: 30th November 2018 to 3rd January 2019 (till 5:00 PM)

Status Update (registration accepted or not): 7th January 2019

Correction for registrations which are not accepted: 8th January 2019 and 18th January 2019

Final Status (Accepted or not) of Basic Registration: 22nd January 2019

Uploading of Prospectus: 29th January 2019

Generation of code for Final Registration: 29th January 2019 to 17th February 2019 (till 5:00 PM)

Final Registration: 21st February 2019 to 12th March 2019 (till 5:00 PM)

Admit Cards: 15th May 2019

Examination Date: 25th May 2019 and 26th May 2019

On each of the two dates, the exam will be conducted in two shifts – 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Disclaimer: This article is only for informative purpose. Students must carefully go through the notification in the official AIIMS exams website – www.aiimsexams.org before applying for the exam.