Standing strong with LGBTQI Community, Gay Dating App, Blued launches #whatsnext377 campaign

Blued, the largest Gay Dating App globally, today launched #whatsnext377 campaign in India. Aiming to strengthen and spread awareness about the LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex) community and its rights, Blued unveiled #whatsnext377 campaign in support of renowned influencers. The company has also showcased the video on YouTube to build awareness on a larger scale.

The campaign advocates for the meaningful rights which an individual from the LGBTQI community seeks from the law. According to the Section 377, the Supreme Court judgment ruled that ‘consensual adult gay sex is not crime, saying sexual orientation is natural and people have no control over it’.

Sushant Divgikr, Mona Varonica Campbell, Elton J Fernandez and Samarpan Maiti have voiced their opinions to help in generating awareness regarding the rights which should be same as common people avail. Every community aims to have a free right from wearing clothes to having a same gender partner or adopting child etc.

The 3 min 8 Sec video represents the essence of the campaign that is ‘Whatsnext377’. The video begins with the life journey of these four influencers who have now been recognized in the industry and have built their presence strong to stand in the society. With enormous societal pressure, these communities have suffered a hardship and struggle to survive. With the recent judgment passed by the SC in September 2018, these influencers aim to redecorate their life by enjoying complete right and fulfill their inherent wishes. With legalization of LGBTQI, there is a need of change in the perception of the society. Everyone in the community has a freedom to live their life freely. The video also showcases the bucket list of these influencers, who have jotted down their wish and wants to spend their life happily and fulfill their wishes. You can watch the video here

Sushant Divgikr, Mr. Gay India 2014 winner, also a professional Singer & Actor, said “Despite of the existing outlook in the society, my father has been the strength in my life and has motivated me to stand firm in the society. With the recent judgment on LGBTQI, I am glad that brands are recognizing the community and coming forward for support. I appreciate the initiative taken by Blued and glad to be a part of this campaign. It’s important to create awareness about the implications that still exist despite the judgment. There is a need to bring rights in place so that we can step together with the society and be considered as common people. Through such a platform, LGBTQI community will be able to find like -minded people and lead a life of their choice.”

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Sanyam Sharma – Marketing Director, Blued India said “Sexuality is not a choice; it’s natural and emotional feeling similar to any heterosexual couple. Every Indian citizen is free to enjoy mutual sexual intercourse without being held against any legal charges. The real issues of homosexual community are being mocked upon at workplace, getting jobs, acceptance by parents and society and getting verbally and physically abused by other people. Highlighting to give them the right to live freely and independently, we created #Whatsnext377 campaign.”

Through this campaign, the company allows people to come forward, stand together and celebrate their sexuality in a democratic country like India.