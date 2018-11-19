Smart Pill Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Smart Pill Market (by components (hardware, and software), Technology (monitoring, and diagnosis)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Smart Pill. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Smart Pill cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Smart Pill growth factors.

The forecast Smart Pill Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smart Pill on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global smart pill market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.57% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Smart pill is an ingestible capsule that offers a unique way to assess motility of the gastrointestinal tract by measuring pressure, pH, and temperature throughout the entire gastrointestinal tract. It provides gastric emptying time, small bowel transit time, colonic transit time, combined small and large bowel transit time and whole gut transit time for patients with unexplained GI symptoms. The smart pill capsule is slightly larger than a multi-vitamin and measures 26 mm x 13 mm in size. The system is comprised of capsules, a data receiver, an activation fixture, a docking station and a system computer loaded with software. As the capsule travels through the GI tract, it will collect pressure, pH and temperature data.

Smart pill is used along with various technologies depending on its purpose. It is inserted with a tiny camera that can take pictures of the digestion system to diagnose gastrointestinal abnormalities. It is used with microchips and sensors to monitor the patients. When the smart pill is swallowed, electrolytes in the body activate a signal that is transmitted to a battery-operated, adhesive Band-Aid like a patch that is worn on the abdomen of the patient. The patch sends a signal to a smart phone or software on a server that transmits in the information to the doctor’s office, who will then download the collected information onto a system computer. Smart pill makes its way through the entire gastrointestinal track while recording up to 16 hours of data.

Scientists are working on a smart pill whose copper-zinc battery will use stomach acid as the electrolyte. MIT tested a similar approach in a pig. It was found to be better than using lithium ion batteries in Smart pills.

The shifting trend towards consumption of fast food has resulted in the rise of gastronomical disorders. The Smart pill is a convenient and radiation-free method than many GI and radiological procedures to assess gastrointestinal motility and diagnose gastroparesis and chronic constipation. The demand for less invasive and more comfortable technologies acts as a major driving force for the development of the smart pill market. The increase in the elderly population promotes the usage of Smart pills owing to the increasing vulnerabilities in old age. They are vulnerable to several diseases and their unintentional non-compliance to take prescribed medicines may cause major health complications. Relatives can monitor the patient’s medication habits by using a smart pill. In addition, smart pills are also used by sportspersons to monitor the temperature of the body applied to sports performance, thus, boosting the smart pill market. However, adaptability of the body to these pills, low availability, and privacy issues hinder the growth of the smart pill industry. Moreover, the growing preference for a cost-effective, less invasive technology and FDA approval will favor the growth of new entrants in the smart pill market.

Geographically, North America holds the highest share in the smart pill market owing to the rising disposable income and the increase in geriatric population in this region. Around 3 million Americans are been affected by gastric problems. Additionally, the strong presence of the major industrial players in the North America region boosts the smart pill market. Europe is the fastest growing region owing to the increasing trend of adoption of smart technologies. Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions are expected to witness a rise in the growth of the smart pill market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global smart pill market covers segments such as components, and technology. On the basis of components, the global smart pill market is categorized into hardware and software. On the basis of technology, the global smart pill market is categorized into monitoring and diagnosis.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while the Asia-Pacific region includes countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are the major markets included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region, as it is the largest market in the region. In the Asia-pacific region, rapid industrial growth in India and China offer a substantial potential for the growth in the smart pill market. As a result, the APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart pill market such as Given Imaging Ltd., Smart Pill Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Azoi, MediSafe, IntroMedic, Olympus Corporation, Bio-Images Research Limited, CapsoVision, Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global smart pill market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of smart pill market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the smart pill market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the smart pill market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

