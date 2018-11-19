Positive Displacement Pumps market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 4.3% by 2026

Research Report Insights offers a 10-year forecast for Global Positive Displacement Pumps market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2026). The principal objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis and insights on the global market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, future opportunities and ongoing trends in terms of key Positive Displacement pump prototypes and their scope of applications in end use industries. The quantitative analysis has been represented in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (in thousand units). The report also involves a competitive analysis of key players with their product portfolio, and market presence credentials in terms of target market revenue, market share, distribution network strength etc.

The report commences with the market overview which explains the market and provides market definitions about the Global Positive Displacement pumps market. The section that follows, discusses market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and value chain analysis. The market trends have been indicated by individual regions as well along with impact analysis of drivers and restraints in the target market. Citations of up to date facts and information related to investment programs have been provided to support the identified market dynamics.

The next section of the report provides qualitative analysis comprising of market value share and BPS (basis-points) analysis, Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of segment such as reciprocating and rotary type of Positive Displacement pumps by sub-segments, as well as by application in end use industries/ sectors (i.e. industrial, energy and water-wastewater management) by each type. The prominent industry types have been covered in the report i.e. Chemical, Pulp and Paper. The section also provides qualitative analysis in form of value and volume forecast by each segment, and country in regional market analyses. Additionally, the section provides market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the report which includes new technological developments as well as product offerings for various applications in the high efficiency Positive Displacement pump prototypes in the concerned market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been provided to present some of the key players with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the some of the manufacturers has also been included within the scope of the report to estimate their long-term and short term strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments and offerings in the Positive Displacement pumps market specifically to Global regions. Some of the market participants in the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market are companies operating on global scale such as Sulzer AG, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Weir Group plc, Grundfos, Ebara Corporation, as well as U.S. based companies such as Flowserve Corporation and Xylem Inc. and Dover Corporation along with other significant market players in the region

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Positive Displacement Pumps

Reciprocating Pumps*

Rotary Pumps*

* Each type to be represented in terms of 3 levels of operating capacity – Small, Medium High

By Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater Management

Power

Pulp & Paper

Others

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size for Positive Displacement pumps market.

It is important to note that in an ever changing economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR values but also analyze the same based on key parameters like Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth to interpret the predictability of the market as well as to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is that it includes the analysis of all segments in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is crucial in evaluating the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve. It also helps to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perception in the Positive Displacement pumps market. Along with this, we have also provided strategic recommendations and key success factors for new entrants in this report on Global Positive Displacement Pumps market.

