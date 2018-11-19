Mechanical Ventilator Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Mechanical Ventilator Market (by pressure type (positive mechanical ventilator, negative), product (critical care ventilators, neonatal mechanical ventilators, portable), mode (non-invasive), end-user (hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory care centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Mechanical Ventilator. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Mechanical Ventilator cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Mechanical Ventilator growth factors.

The forecast Mechanical Ventilator Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Mechanical Ventilator on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global mechanical ventilator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A mechanical ventilator is a medical machine designed for the management of patients breathing problems. The mechanical ventilator is also called ventilator, respirator, or breathing machine. This machine mechanically helps patients in the exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen. A mechanical ventilator is widely used in emergency medicine, intensive care medicine, home care and in anesthesia. This machine most often used during surgery and impaired patients breathing function. Mechanical ventilators are mostly used in the treatment of apnea, acute lung injury, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). On the basis pressure, mechanical ventilators are categorized into two parts such as positive mechanical ventilator and negative mechanical ventilator.

In 2016, according to the world health organization, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by COPD disease. Currently, 251 million cases of COPD occur globally. WHO predicts that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide.

The indoor and outdoor pollution, tobacco smoking and occupational dust and chemical are a major factor that causes incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory disorder, which catalyze the demand of mechanical ventilator market. Moreover, the rise in a number of healthcare centers and hospitals coupled with increasing population over the globe is also a major factor drives the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in the government’s expenditure on healthcare sectors and technological advancements are some factors that supplement the demand for mechanical ventilator market. However, growing incidences of ventilator-associated pneumonia is restraining the growth of mechanical ventilator market. Going further, the evolution of patient-friendly and cost-effective device is expected to offer significant opportunities for the mechanical ventilator market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the North America region is dominated by the mechanical ventilator market. Center for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States. Moreover, rising occurrences of respiratory disorder coupled with a rising population are anticipated to boost the mechanical ventilator marker in the North America region. Europe is expected to be the lucrative region for mechanical ventilator market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of COPD in European countries such as France, Germany, and Italy is boosting the demand of market. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to rising awareness among the people associated with respiratory diseases and growth in government healthcare expenditure. In Asia Pacific region, China, India, and Japan are anticipated to grow the fastest rate in mechanical ventilator market during forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global mechanical ventilator market covers segments such as pressure type, product, mode, and end-user. On the basis of pressure type, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into positive mechanical ventilator, and negative mechanical ventilator. On the basis of product, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into critical care ventilators, neonatal mechanical ventilators, and portable ventilators. On the basis of mode, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into non-invasive, and invasive. On the basis of end-user, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into hospitals, home healthcare, and ambulatory care centers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while the Asia-Pacific region includes countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are the major markets included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region, as it is the largest market in the region. In the Asia-pacific region, rapid industrial growth in India and China offer a substantial potential for the growth in the mechanical ventilator market. As a result, the APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mechanical ventilator market such as Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ResMed, Allied Healthcare Products, Air Liquide, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, and Smiths Group plc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global mechanical ventilator market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mechanical ventilator market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the mechanical ventilator market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the mechanical ventilator market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

