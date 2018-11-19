Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Future Industry Trends 2021

Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Size:

The global kitchen cabinet market was valued at $14.2 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $6.0 billion or 42.5% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $3.5 billion or 24.8% of the global kitchen cabinet market.

Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Overview:

Companies in the furniture manufacturing market are increasingly witnessing a significant growth in online sales. Online furniture selling platforms are forecasted to be the fastest growing market in the industry, growing at a CAGR of almost 16%. Such online stores are either third party resellers or furniture manufactures. Services offered by these online platforms include free home delivery, assisted assembly and installation, easy return policies, and online customization. For instance, CustomeFurnish.com offers customization options to its users, allowing them to select the material, color, and design of the upholstery and frame of the product.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-fifth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the demand for small and portable furniture in urban centers is increasing. This is mainly because of the compact size and low cost these furniture offers, making them ideal for small households. Small and portable furniture are small in size when compared to a conventional furniture, and can be used for multiple purposes. For instance, a small-sized storage box can be used as a small seat or table, as well as to store personal belongings is a small and portable furniture.

IKEA was the largest company in the global kitchen cabinet market. IKEA’s growth strategy aims at increasing revenues by launching products for young population and offering its products at competitive prices. The company also plans to expand in the US market by opening nearly a dozen stores over the next two years.

The kitchen cabinet market comprises firms engaged in producing bathroom vanities, plastics or wood laminated on wood kitchen cabinets, and countertops (except freestanding).

