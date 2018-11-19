Gluten-free Labeling Market Manufactures Status and Regional Outlook Analysis by 2025

FDA issued the final rule defining “gluten-free” for food labeling, which is expected to help consumers be confident that items labeled “gluten-free” meet a defined standard for gluten content.

The rise in obesity, diabetes, celiac disease, and other diagnosed food intolerances, and growing consumer awareness have increased the demand for gluten-free labeling.

The worldwide market for Gluten-free Labeling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the Gluten-free Labeling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Chobani

Hain Celestial

Pinnacle Foods

1-2-3 Gluten Free

Danone

Archer Farms

CareOne

Canyon Oats

General Mills

Kellogg’s

Essential Living Foods

Harvester Brewing

New Planet Beer

Kellogg’s Company

Lifeway Foods

Natural Balance Foods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cereals

Bakery & Snacks

Beverage

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Grocery Retailers

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Online Retailers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gluten-free Labeling market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gluten-free Labeling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gluten-free Labeling, with sales, revenue, and price of Gluten-free Labeling, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gluten-free Labeling, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Gluten-free Labeling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gluten-free Labeling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

