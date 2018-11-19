Fine Chemicals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76%, and to reach $201.57 Billion by 2023

In the Report “Fine Chemicals Market:By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Polymer additives, Food & Feed, Pigments, Dyes, Electronics, Perfumes and Fragrances and Others); By Geography-Forecast 2017-2021)” published by IndustryARC, the market continues to dominate in production of chemicals,due to constant rate of usage in biopharmaceuticals.

Europe with major share in the Fine Chemicals Market

Europe is the leading manufacturer of all Fine Chemicals Market, with a share of 40% in the global market. Followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, the region is facing problems in production in recent years. The supply chain is comparatively higher in terms of the demand from the European consumer, as a result of which, many chemical suppliers have turned to exports to hold the production. However, countries from Asia-Pacific are increasing their fine chemicals exports revenues through large-scale production and stricter adherence to international norms. In view of that, European supplier in the future will bring down their production capacities as it is estimated that a decline in exports of fine chemicals is inevitable. Bringing down the production volumes is the only way forward to minimize the losses garnered from supplier end caused through overproduction.

Selected Type and Application Analysis done in the full Report:

Pharmaceuticals have always been the chief market for the fine chemical industry. Moreover, it is more likely that pharmaceutical intermediates will account for over 70% of the fine chemicals market. Among all the regions, the Indian pharmaceuticals market was estimated to be $18 billion at a CAGR of 9.4% in 2018. Now, the Indian market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% and to reach revenue of $104.6 million by 2023. India will be among the top three pharmaceuticals market due to its dynamic growth and will be the sixth largest market, in terms of size. Apart from the Pharmaceutical industry, the non-pharma market also plays a key role in developments and serving. Going forward, a surge in the demand for improving the yield of crops has increased the fertilizer market, which is directly related to the agrochemical industry. Fine chemicals are mainly used in the manufacture of electronic components. Competition from lower-cost chemicals and new advancements in wafer polishing will control opportunities. Increasing demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to drive the demand for fine chemicals. Accounting for a total volume of less than a million tons, organic pigments hold a very small share in the global pigments market. The personal care industry has a major share in the global fine chemicals industry. Personal care industry includes hair care, fragrances, oral care, skin care, and baby care products. Going up, the interest for personal care items such as post-foaming hair and shave gel, suntan spray, body oils, and deodorants, depilatory creams and facial scrub gels are relied upon to positively affect the fine chemicals market.

To access/purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/15895/fine-chemicals-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• Development of efficient protein-based catalysts, enzyme capabilities, and new reactors technologies would aid to lower the cost of the fine chemical. Hence, it will lead to lower cost of medicines.

• WHO (World Health Organization) has created measures to make pain medication available including fine chemicals which are the API for pain medication. Hence, these measures drive the growth of the fine chemicals market.

• In recent years, research-based pharmaceutical firms are converting into manufacturing firms which is effecting fine chemical manufacturers and due to which overcapacity problem is arising. Moving forward this could turn around as a challenge for fine chemicals manufacturers.

Key players of the Fine Chemicals Market

BASF SE is the leading player in manufacturing for all major segments like pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals have remained as the dominant player with constant product launches and developments. The next leading chemical companies include Sinopec, Bayer AG, and Evonik Industries AG, followed by Johnson Matthey, Lanxess and Lonza Group. The key factor that has improved the growth of major players in this competitive market is their adaptability to suit the customer requirements and early entrance into the emerging application areas like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food and feed, and perfumes.

Fine Chemicals Market report is segmented as below

The Global Fine Chemicals Market study across various end-user industries is incorporated in the report.

A. Fine Chemicals Market – By End-User

1. Pharmaceuticals

2. Agro Chemicals

3. Polymer Additives

4. Food and Feed

5. Electronics (Liquid Crystal, Functional Dyes and Others)

6. Pigments

7. Dyes

8. Perfumes and Fragrances

9. Others

B. Fine Chemicals Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

C. Fine Chemicals Market Equipment Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. WEYLCHEM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

2. AKZO NOBEL N.V

3. BORREGAARD INDUSTRIES LTD.

4. SOLVAY SA

5. CABB GMBH

6. ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

7. GROUPE NOVASEP SAS

8. VERTELLUS HOLDINGS LLC

9. CHEMADA FINE CHEMICALS

10. ARKEMA INC.

11. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG.

12. CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

13. ROYAL DSM N.V

14. TORAY FINE CHEMICALS CO. LTD.

15. NIPPON FINE CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

16. ALZCHEM AG

17. Company 17

18. Company 18+

What can you expect from the report?

The Fine Chemicals Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country-level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End-user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.