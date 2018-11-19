Chatbots Market Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2023

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates an extraordinary compound annual growth rate of 37% in the global chatbots market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. The global chatbots market has been evolving at a rapid pace. Growing sophistication and accuracy of AI has been instrumental in making chatbots more robust and suitable for a broader range of applications. As AI and Natural Language Processing techniques advance, chatbots are better able to understand and determine context and user intent. Rising demand for self-service and increasing pressure on contact centers have contributed to the popularity of chatbots as users themselves can manage chatbots. Businesses of all stripes are embracing chatbots into their organizations to balance evolving customer expectations and be more agile.

The immense popularity of online messaging applications coupled with development in the field of artificial intelligence has the primary driver of the global chatbots market. The shift towards messaging as the preferred communication channel at an unprecedented pace coupled with the realization of the value of social messaging platforms as a channel to connect to customers has encouraged various brands to adopt chatbots, which, in turn, has driven the market for chatbots. Chatbots are being increasingly deployed across various industry verticals which are adding fuel to the growth of the market. Increase in R&D activities in the field of artificial intelligence and chatbots is also a prominent growth driver. On the flip side, the growth of the market might be hindered by insufficient knowledge among the consumers and lack of skilled personnel. High deployment cost and slow adoption rate are also major bottlenecks to the growth of the global chatbots market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2981

Major Key Players

WeChat (China),

IBM (U.S.),

Naunce Communications Inc. (U.S.),

Artificial Solutions (Sweden),

Egain Corporation (U.S.),

Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.),

NEXT IT Corp. (U.S.),

CX Company (Netherlands),

24/7 Customer Inc. (U.S.),

Codebaby (Idavatars), Inc. (U.S.),

Facebook, Inc. (U.S.),

DigitalGenius (U.K.),

Howdy (U.S.),

Speaktoit Inc. (U.S.),

Talla (U.S.),

Semantic Machines (U.S).

Industry News

In October 2018, L’Oréal, a global leader in makeup, cosmetics, hair care announced that it has deployed recruitment chatbots to improve its candidate experience.

In October 2018, Avaya Holdings Corp. announced the launch of the world’s first social platform for chatbots. Avaya will incorporate the new capability in its Avaya Ava smart self-service platform which will raise the bar for customer service and satisfaction.

Market insights

The Chatbot Market since 2016 has been at an all-time high with regards to its growth. It’s grown by leaps and bound with regard to financial upsurge in the past few years, and is also estimated to reach approximately USD 6 billion, at CAGR of 37%. There are many factors that cater to this onrush, mainly extensive customer assistance, and proactive customer interaction, large share of the market depending on online messaging, multi lingual skills based Chatbots, and cost saving as Chatbots can cater to many customers at the same time without any delay. Major adoption of cloud-based systems can also be labelled as another reason for the growth.

Market Segmentation

The Chartbot market is divided on the basis of model/type, deployment, industry verticals, usage, end users, and regions.

On the basis of deployment, the market can be divided into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of model/type, the market can be further dissected into software and services.

Industry verticals are further split into media industry, health sector, customer service, education, hospitality and travel, banking, retail, publishing, BFSI, government and many more. Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have validated a new generation of Chatbots that are being utilized across all sectors.

The Chatbot market is segmented on the basis of usage, which is further divided into social media, mobile platform and others.

On the basis of end user, it is further segmented into large, small and medium enterprises.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global chatbots market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is a strong market and is expected to exhibit high growth over the forecast period. The region is the frontrunner in the uptake of the latest technologies, and the concentration of major players in the region supports the growth of the North America chatbots market. Technical advancements in the region, increasing use of internet and penetration of mobiles and tablets in the region also drive the market in North America. North America is the largest market for chatbots while the Asia Pacific market is slated to emerge as the fastest growing market for chatbots over the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chatbots-market-2981

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Healthcare-related product manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original Manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

Surface mount component device distributors and providers

Research/Consultancy firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com