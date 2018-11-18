United States, (November 18, 2018) – An independent marijuana nutrient consultant, Jennifer Martin is associated with Marijuana Propagation. During many years of lab analysis of branded cannabis nutrients and plants that are grown from the same, it has been found that most of the marijuana nutrient lines were unsuitable for consumption. While some were designed badly, others had poor batch consistency or some other issue. As cannabis requires only very small quantities of specific minerals, it is tough to find a nutrient company that can keep such amounts consistent across bottles or batches.

At Marijuana Propagation, cannabis nutrient consultant Jennifer and her team extend custom nutrient consulting services to help customers prepare their own mineral salt and organic nutrient plans. Customers are charged a flat rate to offer them a list of various ingredients to buy. The company also offers starter flower and beg recipes with directions for mixing.

Customers can get assistance with making nutrients and applying the same, testing the leaf tissue of cannabis plants and tweaking the formulas if required, to ensure that everything is properly combined. The entire process takes around 4 months and happens to be very enduing, informatory and enjoyable.

Marijuana Propagation is a US-based company started by Cannabis Cultivation Expert Jennifer Martin. For the Bubbleberry strain, she won the 1998 San Francisco Bay Area Cannabis Cup. The custom cannabis nutrients expert develops eco-friendly and boutique-grade cultivation systems with high yield for the indoor marijuana industry.

