Talc Market Production, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2025

16 November 2018 – The Global Talc Market is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. Key drivers for this market are the burgeoning demand from end user industries like cosmetics, plastics, ceramics, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, and food. Disruptive innovations in products developed and fast paced growth in emerging markets will open new avenues for this market on the forecast horizon. Prolific use of talc reinforced plastics is also driving this market exponentially. They provide better insulation, thermal resistance, creep resistance, rigidity, and impact resistance. On the other hand, factors like strict regulations pertaining to environmental issues and adverse effects like respiratory diseases in infants as well as ovarian cancer in women are restraining growth. The market ecosystem is comprised of upstream and downstream industry verticals like raw material suppliers, regulatory authorities, distributors, and end user industries. It is thus a horizontal market that diversifies into different industry verticals.

Talc has various uses in paper & pulp industry, like pitch control of pulp, use as a filler for increasing paper strength, printability, and run ability, and as a coating pigment. It enhances the performance of polyolefin compounds like polypropylene (PP) used in plastics and rubber industries. It is used for manufacturing automotive exhaust catalytic converters that use honeycomb cordierite ceramics. Talc is used as a carrier for food coloring, and as a separating agent for bulk food production. It is particularly used in production of olive oil. It is also used as an active and auxiliary agent that acts as a basis of powders produced in pharmaceutical industries. The laminar structure of talc particles imparts superior properties to paints and coatings, like weathering resistance, mud cracking resistance, better viscosity and consistency. Talc is used in cosmetic products as a base material for rouge and powders.

Talc market is segmented on the basis of deposit, application, and the geographical region. The segments based on application of talc are cosmetics, plastics, ceramics, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, and food. The segments based on deposit are talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others. The geographical regions for this market are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

The plastics segment currently aces the market and is projected to lead in the forecast period too. This can be attributed to the prolific use of talc as a nucleating agent in production of ployproplynene, semi –crystalline polymers and biopolymers. It also acts as filler that facilitates recycling of plastics. Talc carbonate holds the largest market share due to greater availability and purer talc obtained, compared to its alternatives. This trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. Asia Pacific currently leads the market due to larger demand from end user industries in emerging economies, and the presence of talc mines in India, Japan, and China. China is at the forefront of the talc market in Asia Pacific. The paper & pulp industry is also expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to prolific use of talc for aforementioned purposes.

Key players in the talc market are Magnesita Refratarios SA, Golcha Minerals, Nippon Talc, IMI Fabi, Imerys SA, Minerals Technologies Inc, Mondo Minerals BV, American Talc Company, Huamei Talc Development Co Ltd, Liaoning Aihai Talc Company Ltd, Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial, Guiguang Talc, Haichen Minchem, Xilolite, Beihei Group, Hayashi Kasel, Shuiquan Talc, The Jai Group, Amongst the latest M&A activity in talc market, Magnesita sold its talc business to IMI Fabi in July 2016, Advent International acquired Mondo Minerals in July 2011, Imerys acquired Alleghany Corp in 2005; a leading manufacturer of diatomaceous earth and perlite.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

IMI Fabi

Imerys Talc

Mondo Minerals

Specialty Minerals

American Talc Company

Golcha Minerals

Nippon Talc Company

Liaoning Aihai Talc Company

Guangxi Guilin Langsheng Humei Talc

Anand Talc

Xilolite

Silver Blends and Plastics

Hayashi-Kasei

Beihai Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

