Office Supplies Manufacturing Global Market Industry News, Applications and Trends

Office Supplies (Except Paper) Manufacturing Global Market Size:

The global office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $1.7 billion or 48.3% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $0.9 billion or 24.7% of the global office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market.

Office Supplies (Except Paper) Manufacturing Global Market Overview:

Manufacturing in the office supplies market is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. For instance, sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of goods.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, many commercial establishments closely monitoring the impact the furniture has on the body, this is fuelling the demand for ergonomic furniture with medical ailments. Ergonomic furniture helps individuals to reduce stress, discomfort and injury to muscles. Individuals experiencing back pains and discomfort are increasingly seeking ergonomic chairs. Many furniture companies are producing ergonomic furniture to cater to the rising demand for these products from individuals with medical conditions.

ACCO Brands was the biggest player in the office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market, with revenues of $2 billion in 2016. ACCO’s growth strategy aims at solidifying their industry and market leadership along with building enhanced shareholder value through steady growth in their sales, operating income and earnings per share. They strive for delivering long-term value for their shareholders.

The office supplies (except paper) manufacturing industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing office supplies. Examples of products made by these establishments are pens, pencils, felt tip markers, crayons, chalk, pencil sharpeners, staplers, modeling clay, hand operated stamps, stamp pads, stencils, carbon paper, and inked ribbons.

