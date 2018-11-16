Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Detailed Overview, Scope, Trends and Industry Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has asserted fast-track growth for the global internet protocol television (IPTV) market which is expected to reach a significant valuation in the coming years. IPTV provides a secure means to deliver high-quality services to end users over a private or managed network. IPTV is the convergence of communication, computing, and content which facilitates the provision of digital television services over Internet Protocol (IP) for residential and business users at a lower cost. With the increase in internet penetration rates, the demand for internet protocol television is likely to inflate. Internet devices have become mainstream, and consumers prefer an upgrade to on-demand content offerings at minimal incremental cost. Cable operators and satellite broadcasters are increasingly leveraging IPTV to deliver additional channels to their subscribers.

The intensifying demand for tailored TV content has been a critical driver of the market growth for IPTV. Viewers these days want more choice and control over the content they are viewing, and IPTV provides the unique advantage of subscribing to the content consumers like at their convenient time. IPTV provides access to niche content which is a significant attraction for users. Also, the massive popularity of video-on-demand (VoD) is catalyzing the growth of the market. IPTV is being used across diverse industries to create targeted advertising-on-demand video which further bolsters the growth of the market. The uptake of IPTV was earlier confined to the early adopters, but content producers are progressively commencing towards making the technology available to the users of developing countries which provides ample opportunities for market expansion. There have been some promising developments in the IPTV space which allows IPTV service providers to deliver premium quality service to viewers. On the contrary, network issues such as limited bandwidth and low internet penetration rates might pose a challenge to the growth of the global IPTV market. In addition, the rising popularity of Over the Top (OTT) solutions, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix is also expected to hinder the growth of the global IPTV market.

Some of the key players operating in the internet protocol television (IPTV) market include Akamai Technologies, AT&T Inc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Sterlitetech, Tripleplay Services Ltd., ARRIS International Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Moftak Solutions, and Verizon.

This MRFR report offers an exhaustive analysis of the micro and macroeconomic elements that are likely to influence the market prospect in the foreseeable future. A revenue analysis based on subscription type is available in the report which comprises of subscription-based and subscription fee. The scope of the model also encompasses different models such as live and on-demand. Regional analysis of the internet protocol television market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The global IPTV market has been segmented based on subscription type and model. By subscription type, the market has been segmented into subscription-based and subscription fee. By model, the market has been segmented into live and on-demand.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the key markets for the internet protocol television market. North America and Europe generate a relatively larger share of the global IPTV market in terms of an overall number of subscribers while Asia Pacific remains the largest market due to very low average revenue per user in countries such as India and China.

Growing penetration of internet in the Asia Pacific region has facilitated the rapid growth of the IPTV market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the governments in the emerging economies of the region are initiating towards launching IPTV services since they do not require investment on infrastructure. Rapid urbanization, expansion of the middle class and fast-growing economy present a host of opportunities to the Asia Pacific IPTV market.

Europe too is a prominent market for IPTV, led by France, the UK, and Germany. Rising popularity of video on demand and growing investment in telecommunication services contribute to the growth of the Europe market.

MRFR applies cutting-edge tools and methodologies for delivering actionable insights into the market. A qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market backed by graphical and tabular representations is available in the report. The information offered is extrapolated from data sourced through extensive primary and secondary research. A multi-layer verification process assures the elimination of deviations and errors. Furthermore, top-down and bottom-up approaches validate and re-validates the credibility of the market size and revenue estimation.

