Inbound Tourism Market Research Report, Analysis, Growth, Market By Region, Outlook, Size : Ken Research

Inbound tourism refers to the activities of a visitor from outside of country of residence. The purpose of the travel is for leisure, business and gaining money.US, China, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Thailand, Hong Kong, UK and Japan are top 10 expenditure markets of inbound tourism.

China’s inbound tourism as a whole continues to run at a relatively steady speed. In 2017, inbounds tourism trips have reached 139.48 million in country, a rise of around 0.8% over last year. The inbound trips by foreign tourists grew by 3.6% year on year. The overall inbound tourists staying overnight in China increased by 2.5% in the whole year. Some top inbound tourism destinations are Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xian, Chengdu, Chongqing, Guilin, Kunming and Shenyang.

In 2017, UK inbound tourism visits have reached 39.2 million, up 4.3% on 2016. Most visited destinations are London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgrow, Bristol, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, Bath, Cardiff and Inverness.

France has some of the leading tourist attractions in the world, such as historic buildings/sites including the EiffelTower and Versailles, world-class museums including the Louvre and theme/amusement parks such as Disneyland Paris. In 2017, inbound tourism trips have reached 83.5 million. In addition, to speed up the process of visa applications, it launched “France Visas” to provide the same quick turnaround period of two days for China to visa applications from Thailand, Indonesia and India.

In Italy, top inbound tourism destinations are Rome, Naples, Venice, Florence, Verona, Bologna, Messina, Perugia, Palermo, Sicily, Genoa, Sicily, Sardinia and salento.

Thailand’s best places to visit are Chiang Rai, Pai, Phanom Rung, Railay, KhaoSok National Park, Ayuthaya, Kanchanaburi,Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Thailand Islands etc.

Spain holds key position for tourist attractiveness in the European region. In 2017, inbound tourism trip have reached 82 million, a rise of around 8.9% over last year. The main destination autonomous regions with the highest accumulated spending are Catalonia, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Some advantages of inbound tourism are representing tools for development & progress, encouraging & promising field for investors, providing jobs, providing sources for taxes & hard currency, helping to develop rural and removing obstacles etc. Some strength factors are involved numerous unique attractions, supporting public opinion, long experience of tourist body, legislation & regulation organizing activities and inauguration of tourist colleges & institutes etc. Additionally, some weakness factors are involved poor infrastructures, poor services, complicated facilities and absence of promotion & marketing activities etc.

Chinese tourists are the most significant contributors to Thai tourism. Some factors such as the 15-day visa-on-arrival policy and an increase in flight connectivity from the Tier I and Tier II cities allows Chinese travelers to visit Thailand conveniently. In 2018, it is expected that China inbound tourism trips will reach up to 142 million and the total revenue will be USD 127.3 billion, grew by 1.4% and 2.5% respectively over 2017. In France, inbound arrivals are expected to record a volume CAGR of 3% over the forecast period to reach 94.3 million in 2022. In 2018, it is expected that China inbound tourism trips will reach up to 40.9 million. Inbound tourist expenditure in Italy is estimated to reach around 56.8 billion euros, by 2028. Thailand expects 37.55 million visitors to spend 2.1 trillion baht.

