Huddly chooses eLink as value-added distributor for DACH

Huddly (www.huddly.com), a fast-growing Norwegian company which creates intelligent vision technology, today announces a partnership with Hamburg-headquartered distributor eLink. Huddly solutions perfectly complement the offer of the leading German distributor for unified communications and video conferencing solutions.

With this partnership Huddly is expanding its reach, particularly in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. eLink Distribution AG is one of the leading distributors of visual communication solutions in the DACH region. In addition to hardware, eLink also offers numerous value-added services. For example, the company acts as an enabler for resellers who want to establish themselves in the fast-growing video conferencing market. Here, eLink provides training, access to a comprehensive hardware demo pool and white label installation, end-customer training, and managed services.

“Huddly perfectly completes our portfolio, as small meeting rooms are rapidly gaining in importance,” says Roman Klinke, CEO eLink Distribution AG. “With Huddly, we offer our partners an ideal product for equipping such rooms and workplaces with a high-quality camera. Thanks to the forward-looking hardware architecture and the constantly further developed software, Huddly is a future-proof choice for every user.”

Huddly products are perfect for small huddle rooms, medium size meeting rooms and open collaboration spaces. The Huddly GO is a compact, 150° wide-angle software-enhanced collaboration camera which provides an outstanding video meeting experience straight out of the box. The Huddly IQ is an AI-powered collaboration device with a powerful onboard neural engine that enables cutting-edge AI features, and advanced space analytics.

Martin Zimmer, General Manager Central Europe Huddly, adds: “eLink gives us a unique reach in the AV and Unified Communications channel in DACH. We are thrilled to have won a true value-add distribution to further our growth in the DACH region. Only 2% of rooms in the fast-growing huddle room segment are video-enabled, and we look forward to leveraging the opportunities that will come through this partnership.”

About Huddly

Huddly was founded in 2013 in Oslo, Norway. The company combines hardware, software and artificial intelligence to develop innovative products for premium video conferencing experiences.

Huddly”s goal is to bring artificial intelligence into the conference room. Thanks to the latest processor technology – a so-called Neural Engine – Huddly cameras can see, understand and react to their environment in real time. This automates the user experience in an intelligent way and eliminates the need to use the remote control. High-quality analysis data accessible via the Huddly InSights API also provides companies and organizations with critical insights into the use of their conference rooms.

Huddly develops intelligent, flexible, and easy-to-use collaboration hardware. While most technology quickly becomes obsolete, Huddly systems always stay up-to-date through ongoing software updates. With the Huddly app, users receive regular software upgrades that add exciting new features to their cameras.

Huddly is headquartered in Oslo and has offices in Palo Alto and Bangalore. For further information please visit: www.huddly.com

About eLink

eLink Distribution is a leading distributor of visual communication solutions and innovative network solutions in the DACH region and offers its partners a range of value-added services. We enable companies to make communication more efficient and employees to network better – in close cooperation with more than 350 specialized partners in Germany, Austria, Turkey and Switzerland.

