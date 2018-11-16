Global Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market Sees Outstanding Growth Regenratering a 13.53% during the period 2017-2021| Analysis,Growth , Market Forecast And Worldwide Key Players-Baxter ,Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments,Dextera Surgical,Grena,MID,Silex

About Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices

Sleeve gastrectomy is the surgical weight loss procedure, in which about 15% of the stomach size is reduced resulting in low appetite for patients. Based on product, the market is segmented into tissue closure devices, and dissection and positioning devices.

The global sleeve gastrectomy devices market is expected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about obesity treatments and advances in MI procedures and their efficacy. However, complications associated with the procedure, lack of reimbursement, and the inclination of medical professionals toward other bariatric surgical procedures hinder the market growth.

Obesity is a growing concern, which is increasing the demand for surgical weight loss procedures. Laparoscopic bariatric surgery has a growing demand in the market, owing to minimal incision, medical tourism, and less cost burden on patients in emerging economies.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sleeve gastrectomy devices market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/volume/value of sleeve gastrectomy devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Sleeve Gastrectomy Devices Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

Baxter

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments

Dextera Surgical

Grena

MID

Silex Medical

Market driver

Increasing demand for MI procedures in outpatient facilities

Market challenge

Lack of reimbursement

Market trenda

Growing use of robotic systems in sleeve gastrectomy procedures

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

