Bihar Board 10th 12th Date-sheet out Now.

Patna: – Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee (Bihar Board) conducts examinations for matriculation (10th) and intermediate (12th) classes every year. Bihar Board Matriculation Examination 2019 will be organized in February, 2019. About 18 lakh students participate in Bihar Board Matriculation every year. In the matriculation examination of 2018, more than 17 lakh students took part. Practical of Matriculation will be from 22 to 25 January.

see also : AIIMS MBBS 2019 : Registration Begins

Date Sheet of Bihar Board Inter Examination 2019

Last year, 68.89 percent students had passed in Bihar Board Matriculation. The examination of the matriculation in 2018 took place in the state between February 21 and February 29 at 1,426 centers. The results of the matriculation were announced on June 26 due to the omission of OMR sheets in 2018. The results were delayed.

Class 10 Exam Schedule

Exam date and Day First Shift Second Shift

February 21, 2019 English (general) English (general)

February 22, 2019 Social Science Social Science

February 23, 2019 Science Science

February 25, 2019 Mathematics Mathematics

February 26, 2019

Mother Tongue

Hindi, Urdu, Bangla and Maithali

Mother Tongue

Hindi, Urdu, Bangla and Maithali

February 27, 2019 Optional Subject Optional Subject

More than 12 lakh students took part in the examination in the year 2018. In 2018, the examination of Inter-Examination took place from 6 February to 16 February at 1,384 centers. A total of 52.95 per cent students passed in Bihar Board Intermediate The pass percentage of Arts was 63.12, Commerce’s 91.32 and Science’s pass percentage was 44.71 percent.

see also : NEET 2019 Tips | Tricks | Guidance

Class 12 Exam Schedule

Exam date and Day First Shift Second Shift

February 06, 2019 Biology (I.Sc)

R.B. Hindi (Vocational Course) Philosophy (I.A )

Entrepreneurship (I.Com)

February 07, 2019 Language Subject (I.A.) Computer Science (I.A., I.Sc. & I.Com)

February 08, 2019 Physics (I.Sc)

Yoga & Physical Edu. (I.A.) History (I.A)

English (Vocational Course)

February 09, 2019 N.R.B. & M.B. (I.A.) Accountancy (I.Com.)

Vocational Trade-I (Vocational Course)

February 11, 2019

Chemistry (I.Sc.)

Political Science (I.A.)

Vocataional Trade – II (Vocational Course)

February 12, 2019 Agriculture (I.Sc)

Music (I.A.) Business Studies (I.Com.)

Geography (I.A.)

February 13, 2019 Language Subject (I.Sc. & I.Com) Psychology (I.A.)

Vocational Trade – III (Vocational Course)

February 14, 2019 N.R.B. & M.B. (I.Sc. & I. Com) Sociology (I.A.)

Related Subjects (Vocational Course)

February 15, 2019 Mathematics (I.Sc. & I.A.) Economics (I.A.)

February 16, 2019 Home Science (I.A.)

Economics (I.Com.) XXX

Candidates can check the official site of Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in