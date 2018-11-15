Helmet Mounted Display Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Over the last two decades, the technology behind viewing devices has made impressive progress. Today’s viewing devices, including helmet mounted displays, are used as hands-off information sources in various military and medical applications. Modern head mounted displays offer unique capabilities, such as virtual reality for creating artificial environment, medical visualization (in surgical procedures), viewing sensor imagery of military vehicles, aircraft simulation and training and fixed and rotary wing avionics display applications. Helmet mounted displays are changing the viewing experience of users through virtual reality (VR). Helmet mounted displays are widely accepted in various medical and military applications. Moreover, the advent of lightweight wearable technology has led to growing innovations in the helmet mounted display industry. With the introduction of lightweight displays, manufacturers across the globe have started positioning helmet mounted displays as a consumer product.

A helmet mounted display consists of a modulated light source with drive electronics viewed through an optical system, which, combined with a housing, is mounted on a user’s head via a headband or a helmet. The positioning of light sources, optics and optomechanics with respect to the head inflicts tight requirements on the overall system design.

Helmet Mounted Display market: Drivers and Challenges

The advent of lightweight wearable technology has led to growing demand for helmet mounted displays across the globe. Increasing use in various industrial applications, such as military and medical, across the globe is resulting in a quantitative increase in demand for helmet mounted displays. In addition, declining prices of micro displays is projected to enhance the demand for helmet mounted displays across the world during the forecast period.

Major challenges being witnessed in the helmet mounted display market are lack of awareness about potential hazards caused by large wearable displays and lack of awareness about diverse applications in stereoscopic imaging, which might hamper industry growth for defense-based applications. However, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations, such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, are some of the major factors expected to hinder the growth of helmet mounted display market across the globe during the forecast period.

Helmet Mounted Display market: Segmentation

Global Helmet Mounted Display Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of end-user sectors:

On the basis of end-user sectors, the global helmet mounted display market has been segmented into defense sector, industrial sector, healthcare sector and others. Due to increasing adoption by established as well as new players in the industrial sector, the industrial sector sub segment is expected to witness more than 10.5% market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation on the basis of Connectivity:

Further, helmet mounted display market can be segmented on the basis of connectivity. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segment into wireless connectivity and wire connectivity. Due to high demand for wireless devices, the wireless connectivity sub segment is expected to hold largest market share in global helmet mounted display market during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in global helmet mounted display Market include Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems Plc, eMagin Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Kopin Corporation.

