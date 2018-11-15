Experience Professional Interior Design and Renovation Services for Residential Properties with Starry Homestead

Starry Homestead offers interior design and renovation services for residential properties. The team has worked on many projects, strengthening their portfolio of successful renovation work.

[SINGAPORE, 11/15/2018] – Starry Homestead, a leading interior design firm based in Singapore, provides professional interior design and renovation services for residential properties, such as landed properties, condo units and HDB flats. The team has amassed a rich portfolio of residential projects, leveraging their knowledge and experience to help their clients achieve their desired outcome.

Residential Properties

At Starry Homestead, interior design is more than just creating beautiful and personal spaces. Crafting projects according to their clients’ individual visions, the team makes living spaces ‘welcoming, homey and invigorating.’ They transform empty structures to family havens with their comprehensive range of home renovation and interior design services, striving for an optimal balance between functionality and elegance.

Before beginning any project, Starry Homestead first understands the customer’s needs and preferences. Their customer-oriented approach allows them to provide quality service designed to meet specific needs, however complex. The team combines their design principles and philosophies for excellent results, aiming for customer satisfaction at all times.

Their range of design and renovation services include:

• Design Consultancy

• Space Planning

• 3D Drawings

• Renovation for Interiors and Exteriors

• Wallpaper/Curtain/Soft Furnishing

• Office/Retail/F&B Solutions

• Decorative Lighting/Furniture Selection

Rich Renovation Portfolio

Starry Homestead boasts a large portfolio of renovation projects for various kinds of residential properties. Among their notable work are:

• Kim Tian Road

• 187 Bedok North St 4

• 677C Yishun Ring Road

• Petir Road

• West Coast Crescent the Vision

• Sentosa Cove

• Paya Lebar

About Starry Homestead

Starry Homestead is one of the most trusted interior design and renovation firms in Singapore. They have experience working on residential premises, business offices and commercial retail shops. Every project is unique and Starry Homestead treats each one with care and unparalleled artistry. They believe that creative ideas have the potential to change living and working spaces. With their skills in home improvement, the team works tirelessly to make every property shine.

For more information about Starry Homestead and other service enquiries, visit their website at https://starryhomestead.com.