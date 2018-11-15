Digital Academy 360 expands its national presence with six new training centers in India

Digital Academy 360, a fast-growing chain of digital marketing training centers today announced the launch of six new training centers in Mysuru, Bengaluru and in New Delhi respectively. The new centers are expected to cater to an additional 3000 plus students annually from these geographies. Digital Academy 360 imparts training in content writing and digital marketing that includes – SEO building, understanding the digital landscape, social media marketing, content development among others.

Adds Yogesh Shashi, Founder CEO of Digital Academy 360, “We are seeing a revolution of sorts from our youth in the country. With a very high penetration of the internet in our country, our youngsters are connected more than ever. This has led to an increased demand for digital marketing training curriculum and content like never before. Our rapid growth in the last few years is a testimony to this demand.”

He further adds, “We are happy to welcome Six new branches to our growing family of training centers across the country. The new centers are in Vani Vilas Mohalla, Mysuru; Malviya Nagar, Delhi, and Whitefield, JP Nagar, Electronic City & Yelahanka in Bengaluru. All these facilities will host state of the art infrastructure including high-speed internet, the latest video and audio equipment etc among others. Proficient trainers have been empanelled in each of the centers armed with an elaborate training of our curriculum and courseware.”

Digital Academy 360 was founded with a vision to become India’s largest training institute chain providing quality education in the field of internet marketing and content writing at an affordable cost. The team behind Digital Academy 360 works hard towards developing advanced techniques that can be easily implemented to produce a workforce that is proficient and capable. The company is confident that its courses powered by emerging and latest technologies can witness a manifold increase in the employability of a student easily.

Digital Academy 360 has notched up several milestones within a year’s time including the establishment of 16 centers across Bangalore, Mysore, Pune. Digital Academy 360 has also completed training 15000+ students to date.