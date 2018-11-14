OVN: The Best Source for Servicing Generators

15th October 2018, Delhi: OVN Trading Engineers is an Indian company offering total pumping and power solutions. It offers total water, facility management and power solutions. For instance, it offers maintenance services for diesel generators.

More details about the company were revealed to the public by senior executives of the company in a recent press meet held in the city.

“We are pioneers in the field of power and pump solutions in India, ever since we began operations in 1949. Our products and services include commissioning, installation and supply of generators, valves& pumps, transformers & panels. We offer 24×7 customer support. We were the first company to begin the pumping plant and generator sets business in India. We have carried out numerous turn-key projects in over 15 countries, since 1967. OVN always delivers the best with our experienced and quality conscious employees,” said an executive.

Having won the trust of more than 15,000 consumers, OVN has set up machinery for reliable sales and aftersales services, an expansive network and excellence in technology. The company is run by a team of experienced engineers, who have much experience and expertise in the area of power plants, such as maintenance and assembly of generator sets, control panels, gas & diesel engines, electric motors and stations for water pumping.

The company strives to have a lifelong relationship with clients. Its objective is not just to sell a product to clients but also to provide lifetime servicing. Its major asset is its employees- they are totally committed and dedicated to the welfare of the company. Having set high standards in the industry, it has enjoyed many accolades and high reputation.

OVN offers a one-stop solution for customers- for after sales, sales and pre-sales services all under one roof. Its service network is spread over UP, Haryana, Delhi, NCR and Rajasthan. It offers a full-fledged service centre with special tools for overhauling of generating sets.

OVN has expertise in 4 areas. In the case of water, it does pump sales & installation, pump servicing and valve sales. In the area of power, it does rental, installation and sales of generators, rooftop solar fittings and biomass gasification. Its integrated solutions for facility management offer skilled and semiskilled human resources so that client can focus on his core business. The fourth service is air-conditioning in which OVN sells and maintains world-class Japanese air-conditioners which save 90% electricity.

OVN is also focused on servicing of generators. It makes sure that clients don’t suffer a lack of power by offering the best generator service which delivers whenever they are needed. It is reputed to be the best generator service company. The preventive maintenance offered by the company operates like clockwork, making sure that the generator works smoothly and reliably whenever there is a power shortage.

About The Company: OVN Trading Engineers (www.ovn.in) is an India based company providing power and pumping solutions since 1949. It is a pioneering company which has delivered turnkey projects in over 15 countries worldwide.