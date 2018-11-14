Organic and Clean Label Food Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 14, 2018: Organic and Clean Label Food’ ingredients are defined as food additives and ingredients such as colors, flavors, fruit & vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flours, malt, and others that comply with any or all of the primary factors, and at least one of the secondary factors. Primary factors include fewer product ingredients with no chemical name and easy to understand, no artificial additives or ingredients; secondary factors include natural, organic and non-GMO.

The rise in clean label product launches that is fueled by an increase in the consumer demand for clean label food products to drive consumption of clean label ingredients and health issues associated with artificial food additives and food safety incidents are the factors driving this market.

In 2017, the global Organic and Clean Label Food market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Organic and Clean Label Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Organic and Clean Label Food development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cargill (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Colors

Natural Flavors

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Starch & Sweeteners

Flours

Malt

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery

Prepared Foods

Cereals & Snacks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

