Forging And Stamping Industry Strides Forward With The Advent Of Robotic Automation!

Robotic automation systems are one of the major trends in the metals stamping industry. Robotic automation systems are being implemented by companies to improve safety and quality, reduce costs, and increase productivity. FANUC, Motoman, KUKA and ABB are the major suppliers of robotic automation systems.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL FORGING AND STAMPING MARKET AT $66 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, in order to increase efficiency, the market is going through design optimization by retrenching of components. This involves usage of corrosion resistant materials that provide steep strength to density ratio. Advanced algorithms have been developed to recognize and classify various signal patterns from product die cracking or die wear.

Magma International was the largest competitor in the global forging and stamping market, with revenues of $39 billion for the financial year 2017. Magna’s growth strategy is to produce a number of first-to-market technologies and manufacturing processes throughout its history. Some of these innovations include the integrated child safety seat, stow-into-floor minivan seats, and plastic, reaction injection molding (RIM) bumpers. Magna has also been recognized with several Automotive News PACE

Awards for its innovation.

The forging and stamping market includes establishments engaged in manufacturing forgings from purchased metals, metal custom roll forming products, metal stamped and spun products, and powder metallurgy products.

