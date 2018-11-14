Colposcope Market is Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2025

Colposcope is a type of microscope which has lens with light source to observe and examine the uterine cervix. The colposcope is employed to observe and identify abnormal tissue or blood vessel development in the vagina and around the cervix. Furthermore, it helps obtain tissue samples for biopsy intended to diagnose cancer. Colposcope presents a large and detailed view of the various parts of the uterus, helping doctors and healthcare professionals to visually differentiate between a normal and abnormal noticeable tissue. Subsequently, if necessary, they can forward it to the laboratory for further pathological evaluation and investigation by taking directed biopsies. The important application of colposcopy is to avoid cervical cancer by detecting pre-cancerous tumor cells early and treating cancer in the early stage. Colposcope, which is fitted with a specialized camera, is also utilized in identifying and collecting evidence for a victim of sexual assault and rape. Additionally, it is employed to examine various problems related to the uterus. A colposcope is used to examine visible abnormal tissue. Its working mechanism is similar to that of a monocular microscope or lighted binocular. Its function is to present an enlarged and magnified view of the vagina, cervix, and vulvar surface. Coloscopy also has certain drawbacks and complications, which may include bleeding, failure to identify the lesion, and infection at the biopsy site or endometrium.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/colposcope-market.html

A number of factors affect the growth of the colposcope market. Key factors affecting the expansion of the colposcope market include rising demand for colposcope for diagnosis, development and advancement in colposcope devices, increasing number of the cervical cancer patients, and rise in global geriatric population. Other key drivers are technological advancement in diagnostic devices, increase in the number of diagnosis procedures, and rise in the number of uterus problems related to the elderly population. The market is also witnessing restraints or challenges such as development of other diagnostic procedures and technologies and stiff competition among existing colposcope device manufacturers. Moreover, product recalls, government regulations for reduction of overall health care cost, and subsequent upswing in bulk purchasing through INHs and GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations) are restraining the market.

The colposcope market can be segmented into product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into optical colposcope, video colposcope, accessories, and consumables. The accessories segment can be further segmented into camera, display, and others. The video colposcope segment holds significant share of the market. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, gynecology clinics, diagnostic centers, and research & academics. The hospitals segment dominates the colposcope market.

In terms of geography, the colposcope market can be segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., etc.), Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, etc.), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.). North America holds prominent share of the market due to advanced technology in the region. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of the cervical cancer, increasing investments by key players operating in these countries, expanding health care industry, and the aging population leading to increase in the patient population in these countries. India, China, and Brazil are expected to fuel expansion of the market due to increasing investments by government bodies to enhance health care facilities.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22901

Key companies operating in the global colposcope market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., MedGyn Products, Inc., Wallach Surgical Devices, Kernel Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Seiler Instrument Inc., Gynex Corporation, and ZEISS Group

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/