BOPET Packaging Films Market Growth to be Fuelled Sales and Forecast by 2025

Market Overview:

Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) is a polyester film which is formed by stretched polyethylene terephthalate(PET) and it is used for its high chemical, tensile strength, and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation.BOPET packaging film itself is a good oxygen barrier, so it is used extensively in food & beverage packaging. Global BOPET Packaging FilmsMarket was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

The primary driver for the BOPET Packaging Films is growing due to increased demand for packaging which will enhance the shelf life of products. For packaging of hot fills BOPET Packaging Films are the best suitable. BOPET Packaging Films can withstand their properties at high temperatures, the temperature sensitivity is very low compared to other similar kind of packaging products. BOPET Packaging Films packaging costs very much low as compared to aluminum foil which is also used for food packaging. BOPET packaging films also used to pack cosmetics & personal care. Cosmetics have limited shelf life therefore they have to be stored properly. BOPET packaging films can also be used in pharmaceutical industry.

Key Players:

The BOPET Packaging Filmsmarket consists global and regional players including Uflex Ltd., SKC Films, Toray industries Ltd., Dupont-Teijin Films, Ester industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Jindal polyfilms Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Limited and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global BOPET Packaging Films market is segmented on the basis of size, product type, end use industries, coating and region. On the basis of coatingthe BOPET Packaging Films market is classified into non-coated and coated. Based on product type the BOPET Packaging Films market is bifurcated intopouches, sachets, bags, shrink films, stretch wraps and others. Further, on the basis of end use industries the globalBOPET Packaging Films are classified into semiconductors & electronics industries, food & beverage, personal care, cosmetics, homecare, automobile industry, pharmaceutical industry and others.

BOPET Packaging Films market by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Market segmented on the basis of coating:

– Coated

• UV treated

• corona treated

• chemical coated

• acrylic coated

• copolymer treated

– Non-coated

Market segmented on the basis of end use industries:

– Semiconductors & Electronics Industries

– Food & Beverage

– Personal Care

– Cosmetics

– Homecare

– Automobile Industry

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of product type:

– Pouches

– Sachets

– Bags

– Shrink films

– Stretch wraps

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

