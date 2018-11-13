Why You Must Use Tens Machine In Labor

The tens machine used as an abbreviation for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation is widely used for relieving pain caused due to pinched nerves but not many know that it is can also be used to offer comfort to the women experiencing labor pains.

The tens unit is essentially an electronic device that stimulates the nerves by using electrical pulses through the electrodes in the skin thus offering instant relief from pains. It comes with some adhesive pads and there are buttons for you to make changes and adjustments to its default settings.

The Tens unit is drug free and hence the safest option to assist in pain relief during labor and ease the delivery process without any harm to the mother or the baby.Since it is very easy and convenient to use, you can opt to buy one for your home and use it in case of early labor pains.

The Medvive Tens Machine is an affordable option for you to consider for purchase. It is rechargeable and also approved by FDA. The expecting mother can also used it for massaging her back, arm, feet and feel relaxed during her pregnancy.

The machine comes pre program with many therapies but you can also make adjustments to the frequency and intensity and as per your convenience. It is very small and portable, the expecting mother may carry it along everywhere and be stress free about sudden labor pains.

The best part about using the Tens unit during labor and for delivery purposes is that it does not have any adverse effects on the mother or the baby. Since the mother does not take any oral drug, there are no side effects and you need not be worried. Also, it does not put any restrictions to the mother’s movement during labor.

The expecting mother is always assured of timely relief with a Tens unit by her side. She can herself use it or also take someone else’s help. It is also advisable to use to tens machine to massage the feet, arms and back of the pregnant women for extra comfort and relief.

Buy the Medvive Tens unit and say goodbye to all your pains and worries! Shop now on Amazon