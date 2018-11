Best Fashion Designing Diploma Courses in Bangalore, India | With Latest Fashion Technology by Shingo-TR Cutting | VFA

ABOUT SHINGO SATO

Shingo Sato, an innovative cult fashion designer, well known for his TR Transformational Reconstruction ideas. Shingo Sato Founded Sato Architectural Design Office in May 1970. In year 2002 he founded TR cutting school, Milan-Italy

TR TECHNICAL INSTRUCTOR FOR

London Central Saint Martins College of Art

La Salle College Bogota Colombia

London College of Fashion

Milano polytechnic University

London University of Westminster

Venezia Iuav Art University

Nottingham trent University

Milano Domus academy

Southampton Solent University

TR PATTERN MAKING

California College of the Art San Francisco

Busan Pukyong national art university

Kwantlen Polytechnic University Vancouver

Vmode Academy Ho chi minh city

Collegiatura Colombiana Medellin Colombia

Tokyo Bunka Gakuen University

Tokyo Musashino Art University

Tokyo Tama Art University

Tokyo Sugino University