Is Automation The Future Of Fabric Manufacturing Units?

The textile industry has been shifting from labour-intensive machine manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled textile manufacturing companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed in the US by 2025, thus indicating increased automation and robotics technology adoption. For instance, Software Automation Inc. introduced a new approach to sewing automation. The company implemented computer vision systems to eliminate fabric distortion issues where a camera is used to track stitching at needle and also coordinates the movement of the fabric using lightweight robots.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE FABRICS MANUFACTURING MARKET TO GROW TO $438 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fabrics manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, non-woven fabrics are gaining traction in many countries due to the properties and the cost benefits it offers. This growth is mainly driven by the ease of customization, attractiveness, durability, weight, ventilation, disinfectant-carrying and filtration capacity and cost. Non-woven fabrics are manufactured via mechanical, thermal or chemical methods by entangling and bonding fibers, but not by weaving them. Examples of non-woven fabrics include diapers, medical dressings, household wipes, disposable protective clothing, automobile headliners and carpets.

Toray Industries Inc. was the largest company in the fabrics manufacturing market in 2017, with revenue of $8 billion in 2016. Toray Industries’ growth strategy is to focus on business expansion of its growing business fields of fibres, textiles, plastics and chemicals in emerging countries and regions. The company has executed a medium-term management program called Project AP-G 2016 and long-term corporate vision: AP Growth- TORAY 2020 for implementing its growth strategies. The company’s previous programs were successful in expansion of growth business fields.

The fabrics manufacturing market comprises all establishments engaged in producing fabrics, mostly through processes such as weaving and knitting. A fabric is a cloth formed by weaving, knitting, tufting or bonding together. Fabric Mills include broad woven fabric mills, narrow fabric mills, non-woven fabric mills and knit fabric mills. They are engaged in weaving fabrics, felts and narrow fabrics and they also further finish and fabricate fabric products.

