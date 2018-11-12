Cyber Security Insurances Market Key Takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast By 2026

Market Overview

Cyber security insurances market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global cyber security insurances market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis, and key trends of the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global cyber security insurances market.

Scope of the Report

The global market for cyber security insurance is segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into risk management, integrity, forefront portfolio, third party liability and others. On the basis of enterprise size, the global cyber security insurance market is bisected into small & medium enterprises and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking and financial services, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel and hospitality and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the cyber security insurances market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global cyber security insurances market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.

Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the air purifier market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Competitive Dynamics

The global cyber security insurances market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The global cyber security insurance market includes key players such as XL Group Ltd., American International Group Inc., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, AON PLC, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Munich Re Group, Chubb, HSB, BCS financial corporation, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., Markel Corp, Traveler’s group, Hiscox, Beazely Insurance group and others.

By Service Type

· Risk management

· Integrity

· Forefront Portfolio

· Third Party liability

· Others

By Enterprise Size

· Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

· Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

· Banking, Financials

· Telecom and IT

· Government

· Healthcare

· Education

· Manufacturing

· Travel and hospitality

· Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Preface

Chapter Two: Executive Summary : Global Cyber Security Insurance Market

Chapter Three: Market Overview

Chapter Four: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Service Type

Chapter Five: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Enterprise Size

Chapter Six: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Industry Vertical

Chapter Seven: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

Chapter Eight: North America Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter Nine: Europe Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast

List of figures

Figure 1 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Share in 2018, By Service Type

Figure 2 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Share in 2018, By Enterprise Size

Figure 3 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Share in 2018, By Industry Vertical

Figure 4 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Share in 2018, By Region

Figure 5 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Share in 2026, By Service Type

Figure 6 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Share in 2026, By Enterprise Size

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service Type 2016(H)-2026(F)

Table 2 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size 2016(H)-2026(F)

Table 3 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry Vertical 2016(H)-2026(F)

Table 4 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region 2016(H)-2026(F)

Table 5 North America Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service Type 2016(H)-2026(F)

Table 6 North America Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size 2016(H)-2026(F)

