Voice Over Agency, Voice Over Services, Dubbing & Video Editing

Voice-Over Services

Voice over involves recording audio with the help of professional speakers or voice artists. It may require single or multiple artists depending on the script. Once the audio script is readily available it can be easily recorded in the preferred language through expert voice over artists. Voice over recording is usually done in professional studios. Whatever we hear has an immediate impact on us. You may miss an important announcement at the railway stations or the airports just because of the sound quality. You may like a particular radio show just because the voice is astounding and you are carried away by the speaker’s voice. Hence, voice over can have a great impact on our thought process. What is essential is to select a reputed company that provides quality voice over services in different languages. We at LCS® Pvt. Ltd. analyze the demand of our clients and provide them excellent voice over services without compromising the quality of voice.

Dubbing Services

LCS® offers language dubbing of commercial films, CDs, videos and audio tapes in English as well as in Foreign languages. Regardless of the source language, our native speakers ensure that the audios produced are like original in the target language. Each translation of the original text is adapted accordingly for the specific audio material or for the film.

Foreign Language Dubbing Artists

A casting process is used to find linguistically apt dubbing artists. Our dubbing artists are usually native speakers and are translators, linguists, interpreters, professional speakers, voice artists and/or actors with linguistic backgrounds in film, sound, presentation, public speaking etc.

Video Editing Services

Video translation made easy. After your video or audio files have been transcribed (or transcripts aligned), we make it easy to translate them into many different languages. Our translation services are seamlessly integrated with our captioning and transcription services. One of the most effective mediums for communication nowadays is through videos. Videos can be easily accessed anywhere in the world on both mobile and traditional devices and localizing your videos into one or multiple foreign languages will give you an added advantage in the global market.

Video Translation Services at LCS® empowers you to connect to your target audience in their native language. If you have a customer base located around the world, marketing, product demonstration, and instructional videos localized in their language can help improve sales, brand recognition, and client satisfaction. For training purpose as well, videos made available in native language will improve learning and retention, whether it is delivered as eLearning or classroom-based training.

Sub-Titling

Correspondence, regardless of how fluctuated it will be, it joins individuals and furthermore unites individuals of various conventions, societies and dialects. In this way interchanges today are delivered in different dialects guaranteeing that individuals from broadened foundations can comprehend and utilize it in an appropriate way. Individuals likewise have differed inclinations with regards to the motion pictures and other mixed media segments. We at LCS®, consequently go for making things easy to comprehend for the assorted gathering of people through dialect subtitling administrations. This dialect subtitling administrations enable them to appreciate the motion pictures, recordings and sound clasps in this way expelling the dialect obstruction.

Our expert group makes subtitles and the accentuation is laid on making them to a great degree straightforward. We exceed expectations in all real video arrangements and we offer our subtitling administration at an exceptionally sensible cost in any dialect wanted. All our video subtitle editors are in-house workers, which implies that we offer a quick, productive and master benefit that our rivals just can’t coordinate.