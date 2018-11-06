Psyllium Husk Market SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Psyllium husk Market: Introduction: Psyllium husk is obtained from genus Plantago. The husk is commercially used for mucilage production used in laxatives and other application of the same. The psyllium plant is native to South East Asia with India dominating the production by volume globally. The psyllium is high in soluble fiber content with detoxing effect over digestive system makes it a very apt nutraceutical and OTC pharmaceutical ingredient. Psyllium husk is available in powder and as the whole husk. Psyllium husk dust is produced during the production psyllium husk powder which has application in construction and animal feed industry. Psyllium husk market is expected to be dominated by the North America region owing to its large laxative drug and supplement market. The natural origin of the psyllium husk and offering in organic is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Psyllium husk Market: Segmentation: The psyllium husk market is segmented on the basis of origin, offering, and application.

On the basis of origin, the psyllium husk market can be segmented into conventional and organic. The organic segment to witness high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the global trend of organic and natural based supplements and nutraceuticals. The conventional segment is expected dominate in terms of volume share owing to cost-effectiveness and low residue presence in the final product.

On the basis of offering, the psyllium husk market can be segmented into whole, powder, and dust. The whole segment is expected to dominate the global psyllium market in terms of volume share. The powder segment is anticipated to see strong CAGR over the forecast period owing to its increased application in supplement and pharmaceutical market.

On the basis of application, the psyllium husk market can be segmented into dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and others. The dietary supplement segment is anticipated to dominate the global psyllium husk market owing to its high demand in the sector. The pharmaceutical segment is also anticipated to see significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Psyllium husk Market: Region-wise Outlook: North America is expected to dominate the global psyllium husk market over the forecast period resulted by the booming supplement market in the region and natural based pharmaceutical market in the region. The Asia Pacific to follow next which is attributed to its traditional use in the region as a remedy for problems occurring with digestive system. Europe to see significant growth for organic psyllium husk resulted by the regulation placed by the authorities for curving out GMO and non-organic ingredients in supplements and pharmaceutical in the region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa to post substantial volume consumption owing to the increasing aged population in the region.

The psyllium market is expected to face restraint from other natural laxatives available in the market with added benefits and also from the synthetic laxative available at comparatively cheaper cost.