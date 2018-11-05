Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market to reach a market size of $105.7 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Mobile Enterprise Application market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Enterprise Application is expected to attain a market size of $105.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.
Increase in smartphone market penetration, significant enhancement in connectivity & productivity of both employees and organizations, growing demand for capturing real-time information, and organizations’ continued focus for businesses to be mobile-ready are some of the driving factors for the market growth.
The enterprise resource planning software is anticipated to hold substantial market share during the forecast period. Factors such as operational efficiency, improved communication & collaboration system, anytime access to information, instant access to work center, and workforce productivity are the factors that would drive the enterprise resource planning software market. Enterprise resource planning software leverages integrated systems such as financial management, supply chain, customer relationship management, project management, and business intelligence.
Among different types of apps, the hybrid app segment is expected to hold maximum market share during the forecast period. Hybrid app, with its effective features such integration with device file system & web-based services, and embedded browsers to improve access to online content would be widely adopted technology during the forecast period. Hybrid apps also have cross-platform support capability, effectively reducing cost of developers. In the mobile enterprise application market, hybrid apps dominate the market share due to its robust functionality, such as cross-platform support, access to devices, and ease of development.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Enterprise Application have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc. and Google Inc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-enterprise-application-market/
Segmentation
Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Software Type
ERP
Accounting and Finance
CRM
Communication & Collaboration
SCM
M Commerce
Mobile Learning
Business Analytics
Others
Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Operating System
Android
iOS
Others
Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Type of APP
Native
Hybrid
Web App
Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Vertical
BFSI
Government & Public Utilities
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Manufacturing & Automotive
Others
Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Geography
North America Mobile Enterprise Application Market
U.S. Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Canada Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Mexico Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Rest of North America Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Europe Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Germany Mobile Enterprise Application Market
U.K. Mobile Enterprise Application Market
France Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Russia Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Spain Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Italy Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Rest of Europe Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Asia-Pacific Mobile Enterprise Application Market
China Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Japan Mobile Enterprise Application Market
India Mobile Enterprise Application Market
South Korea Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Singapore Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Malaysia Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Enterprise Application Market
LAMEA Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Brazil Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Argentina Mobile Enterprise Application Market
UAE Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Saudi Arabia Mobile Enterprise Application Market
South Africa Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Nigeria Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Rest of LAMEA Mobile Enterprise Application Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
GOOGLE INC.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Apple Inc.
AT&T Inc.
