Cloud Migration Services Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Global Cloud Migration Services Market Research Report – By Services (Managed Services), Deployment (Public, Private), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Applications (Infrastructure Management), Industries (Government) – Forecast Till 2023

The global cloud migration services market is booming with the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud services among large enterprises. The factors that are boosting the growth of the cloud migration services market are increasing demand for cloud management and consulting solutions among small-medium organizations. On September 18, 2017, International Business Machines Corporation had launched two new services for providing cloud migration services to the companies. International Business Machines Corporation is offering cloud migration services at a very low cost to the small medium enterprises.

By region, the global cloud migration services market is gaining momentum across the various geographical region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, among others. In the North American region, the cloud migration services are gaining traction due to increasing demand for data security which is boosting the market growth in the forthcoming years.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global cloud migration services market is estimated to reach USD ~ 8 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of ~22%.

Industry News:

On Mar 23, 2018, Microsoft Corporation has launched cloud computing education initiative with Azure cloud services to educate Australian public service workers. With this initiative, the company has conducted a program for the government’s Cloud Migration Services with a secure cloud strategy.

On Mar 20, 2018, VMware, Inc. has expanded their cloud services portfolio with the increasing adoption of multi-cloud services. With this expansion, the company is fulfilling the customer requirement by improving the risk management and complexity of the cloud.

On October 17, 2017, International Business Machines Corporation had launched new cloud migration and deployment services which help the organizations in shifting their data and applications to the cloud.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global cloud migration services market: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Dell (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies (India), Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland), Wipro Ltd. (India), NTT DATA, Inc. (Japan), Vmware, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), and among others.

The global cloud migration services market is segmented into services, deployment, organization size, applications, industries, and region. The services segment is further sub-segmented asmanaged services and professional service. The deployment is sub-segmented into public, private, hybrid. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The applications segment is sub-segmented into infrastructure management, security and compliance management, workforce management, project management and others. The industries segment is sub-segmented into government, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, and others. The market is spanned across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

