My first feature film will be with kids says Cup of Tea director Jitendra Rai

Jitendra Rai, whose short film “Cup of Tea” won the Best Film Award at the Consumer Film Festival last week, says that his first feature film will be definitely with children.

Rai, who has worked with Vishal Bhardwaj and Amole Gupte as an assistant director, was interacting with the media on Friday.

Talking about his upcoming project, Rai said, “When it comes to feature films, my first will definitely be with kids. I have always loved working with kids because I get to learn a lot from them.

“While working with Amole Sir on ‘Stanley ka Dabba’ and ‘Hawaa Hawaai’, I got the opportunity to learn a lot from him as well as the children. Our script is almost ready, and very soon we will be pitching to studios.”

“Cup of Tea” has already won 24 awards and last week it was honoured with the Best Film Award at the Consumer Film Festival by chief guest Shatrughan Sinha.

Other dignitaries who were present at the function were Adi Godrej, Dolly Thakore, Rajashree Birla, Yash Birla and Justice Shri Krishna.

Rai is ready with another directorial venture in the form of a short film titled “Peshab Karna Mana Hai” which is inspired by Afroz Shah’s initiative to clean the city.