Body Worn Camera Market Global Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Study and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Body worn camera market is gaining popularity in many verticals which is reflecting the rise of market share. It is helping in finding new motivations for security and safety for occupants. To ensure protection from terrorism, theft, fraud and vandalism, many companies, governments and transport authorities are increasingly adopting this technology.

Technological development is a one trending factor in this rapidly changing environment. Due to the continued adoption of network technology and increasing use of wireless technologies, body worn camera market is driving the market growth. However, the most important issue that will impact the body worn cameras market is the expected mass adoption of body-worn cameras by police forces.

Body Worn Camera Market are also being used at stadiums and other public events by the authorities to ensure security of public on a wider aspect. Adoption of body worn cameras is increasing in the retail and transportation sector as well.

With the rapid developments in the body worn camera market, these cameras are proving to be very efficient in crime scene documentation purposes as well. This helps in reducing the additional costs and makes the documentation more efficient by providing accurate information.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, body worn camera market has been valued at USD 990 Million by the end of forecast period with 17% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Pinnacle Response Ltd. (U.K.)

• PRO-VISION (U.S.)

• Shenzhen AEE Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Safety Vision LLC (U.S.)

• GoPro-Intrensic (U.S.)

• Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

• Wolfcom Enterprises (U.S.)

• Veho (MUVI) (U.K.)

• 10-8 Video Systems LLC (U.S.)

• Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Pannin Technologies (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The body worn camera market is basically focused globally. The regional analysis of body worn camera market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

It has been observed that presently North America accounts for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to show growth during the forecast period. Europe region is estimated to exhibit significant market share of body worn camera market which is estimated to overtake the North America region by the end of this year.

Industry Segments:

The body worn camera market can be segmented on the basis of following:

• By Type: Recording Type, recording and live streaming type

• By Solutions: Smart redaction, smart scene 360, smart shot 360

• By Industry: police, local authorities & council, special industry, retail & leisure, transportation and emergency services.

Intended Audience:

• Technology investors

• Consumer wearable manufacturers

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Wearable electronics technology platform developers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Smart grid integrators

• Surface mount component device distributors and providers

• Research/Consultancy firms

