WOOP generates 1 million brand advocacy actions in its first year

A part of the most widely used word of mouth marketing platform in the world, WOOP uses proprietary technology to help brands get word of mouth, at scale.

Mumbai, October 26, 2018: Celebrating its one year anniversary, WOOP is a unique value exchange platform that allows brands to build their own community of brand advocates at scale, while helping women contribute to a cause they most care about – girl child education. WOOP has generated 1 million brand advocacy actions in the form of meaningful reviews, recommendations and referrals, and 50,000 consumer conversations for its 20+ clients in just one year.

Launched in mid-2017, WOOP is part of the most widely used global word of mouth marketing leader – Advocacy. With over 50 million actions completed for brands across 25 countries in over 15 languages, this multiple award winning company launched its proprietory technology via WOOP in India to help engage Indian consumers deeper and create authentic advocates at scale.

In just one year, WOOP has successfully expanded its portfolio to engage with over 20+ clients. WOOP has been associated with Fortune 500 clients such as Philips Avent, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Abbott, Kimberly Clark, Eureka Forbes, Kaya, JCB Salons, Swiggy, MamaEarth, 18 Herbs, Nobel Hygiene, Merck and many others.

Women across age groups and demographics join WOOP for its content-sharing formats, recognition programs, experiences and the opportunity to do something good. The more time a woman spends with brands on WOOP, the more money she generates for girl child education. Every 500 points earned on WOOP generates enough funds for 1 day of primary school for a girl child via WOOP’s Charity partner Nanhi Kali (part of the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust). Till date WOOP has helped create over 1.6 lakh school days.

Speaking about WOOP’s first year, Ms. Rashi Mittal Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, WOOP, said, “Over 50 million women in India spend more than an hour every day on social channels, sharing their views and updates with friends. Having adopted the digital landscape, brands are scurrying to find newer means to interrupt and capture the attention of millions with digitals ads and paid influencers, but most often are faced with low engagement levels. WOOP helps to bridge the gap by providing brands a platform to be a part of peer-to-peer conversations of real women, and deepen their engagement with every-day influencers and brand advocates. Backed by the knowledge that people trust recommendations from friends and family 2.5 times more than advertising, WOOP is aiming to grow our community size to 20 lakhs by 2022, and help educate over 70,000 girls. We are in talks with several investors across the country to raise funds to take us to the next phase of growing our product and community offering. ”

Speaking about their association with WOOP, Ketan Mohile, Category Director, Cipla Health said, “We use WOOP to drive awareness and trials for two of our brands – immuno boosters and daily calcium. WOOP has built a community of everyday influencers that has helped us grow consumer trust in the most authentic way for our new products. With WOOP we have been able to drive meaningful advocacy in a measurable and scalable manner. Advocates have generated over 7 conversations each, thrown parties for the brand, sold tubs to other moms and lots more! The plan is to build our own community of Cipla Health advocates that keeps growing with time – ideally making it a separate media channel in itself.”

Speaking about WOOP, Ms. Sheetal Mehta, CEO, Nanhi Kali, said, “It’s a great platform where the women of opinion of today are creating women of opinion of tomorrow. Everybody wants to do good, but they don’t know how to do good. On WOOP, women are engaging with the brands by giving their time and are also able to help support education of girl children. WOOP makes doing good easy and rewarding. It’s great to have a partnership like this.”

Adding his thoughts on WOOP, Arvind R P, Vice President and Head – Marketing at Kaya Limited, said, “Word of mouth is by far the most powerful driver of new customers for Kaya. WOOP provides us a structured and scalable model to motivate our customers to recommend friends and write online reviews of their experience. We have seen a very significant increase in online reviews after the WOOP engagement. Another advantage of this model is the direct link between consumers doing actions and helping Girl child Education. The transparent social cause linkage elevates the engagement on WOOP beyond transactional rewards and builds positive associations with our brand.”

About WOOP

WOOP (Women of Opinion) is a platform to grow trust via communities of brand advocates, motivated by a cause. Grounded in psychology, WOOP is a platform already used by over 20 brands like Philips, Abbott, Glenmark, Kimberly Clark, Cipla, Kaya, JCB Salons, Swiggy and more, after just one year of its launch in India.

WOOP creates high ROI campaigns, which combine word of mouth marketing with cause marketing by sponsoring education for one girl child for every 20 women engaged on WOOP across multiple brands. So far, through the platform, over 160,000 school days have been sponsored through Nanhi Kali foundation.