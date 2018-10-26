Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2024 Research Report| Industry Trends & Forecast

The global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the industrial control systems security market include ABB, Baker Hughes, Belden, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco, Fireeye, Fortinet, Honeywell, and Mcafee. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising deployment of smart technology such as cloud, smartphones, and tablets in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and ICS is the major factor fueling the market growth. Also, rules and regulation set up by the respective bodies of various countries for operation, maintenance, and security of critical infrastructure are also supporting the growth of the industrial control systems market to some extent. On the other hand, lack of professionals coupled with the growing cases of cyber-attacks are the factors expected to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of industrial control systems security.

Market Segmentation

The broad industrial control systems security market has been sub-grouped into solution, service, security type, and vertical. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Solution

• Antimalware/antivirus

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

• Encryption

• Firewall

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

• Security and Vulnerability Management

• Security Configuration Management

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Whitelisting

• Others

By Service

• Consulting and Integration Services

• Support and Maintenance Services

• Training and Development Services

• Incident Response Services

• Managed Security Services

By Security Type

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Database Security

By Vertical

• Power

• Energy and Utilities

• Transportation Systems

• Manufacturing

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for industrial control systems security in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

